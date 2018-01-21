Bonavita Metropolitan 8-Cup brewer

Overview Compare Review Specs / Prices Videos / Photos How To Latest News
#1 in Coffee Makers
$86

The Good The Bonavita Metropolitan brews excellent coffee for a very reasonable price. It's simple to use, compact and easy to clean.

The Bad It doesn't have a thermal carafe. Coffee in its glass carafe cools quickly. Its body is all plastic.

The Bottom Line Buy the Bonavita Metropolitan coffee maker for its low price and excellent drip, but slow drinkers should save up for a thermal carafe model.

Editors' Rating
  • Performance 8.2
  • Design 7.2
  • Features 7.0
  • Maintenance 9.0
7.9 Overall

Compare
Bonavita&#x20;Metropolitan&#x20;8-Cup&#x20;Brewer
 Bonavita Metropolitan 8-Cup brewer
Bonavita&#x20;8-Cup&#x20;Connoisseur&#x20;Brewer
 Bonavita Connoisseur
Technivorm&#x20;Moccamaster&#x20;KBT&#x20;741
 Technivorm Moccamaster KBT 741
Ninja&#x20;Coffee&#x20;Bar&#x20;CF080
 Ninja Coffee Bar
Bonavita&#x20;BV&#x20;1900TS
 Bonavita BV 1900TS
Price $86 Amazon.com $100 MSRP $298 Amazon.com $139 Amazon.com $110 Amazon.com
Performance
8.2
9
9
7
9
Design
7.2
8
9
6
8
Features
7
8
7
9
8
Maintenance
9
9
8
7
9

Review

Bonavita's budget brewer makes top notch drip for just $100

Automatic, affordable coffee makers that brew quality drip are hard to find. What comes out of cheap machines is usually awful stuff. Enter the $100 (converts to roughly £75 and AU$130) Bonavita Metropolitan 8-cup Brewer. Yes, it costs a little more than budget $40 coffee makers. The Metropolitan, however, has almost the same impressive brewing abilities as its premium sibling, the $190 (roughly £140, AU$245) Bonavita Connoisseur. It's also easier to use and clean than the capable $100 (roughly £70, AU$125) Braun BrewSense KF7150.

To cut the Metropolitan's price, Bonavita made a few tradeoffs. The biggest sacrifice is that it lacks a thermal carafe. Instead, the Metropolitan comes with a glass carafe and warming plate. As a result, coffee brewed in the machine stays hot for only about an hour, so slow java drinkers should skip this brewer. Still, if you tend to drain pots quickly and you want excellent drip for less, then the Metropolitan is a sound investment.

Plastic with some class

It's clear right away the Metropolitan doesn't fit the luxury appliance mold. Its body is constructed entirely from plastic. That's a stark contrast to the stainless steel exteriors you'll find on the Moccamaster and Connoisseur. Even the Braun BrewSense has a few brushed metal sections. As plastic goes, the material Bonavita chose for the Metropolitan isn't truly basic. Somewhere between charcoal gray and black, the polycarbonate has an attractive matte finish. In fact the texture and feel remind me of classic Motorola and Nokia phones.

Continue Reading

Specs / Prices

Specs not available for this model

How To

How to know when it's time to replace your coffee maker

How to know when it's time to replace your coffee maker

by
How to properly clean your coffee grinder

How to properly clean your coffee grinder

by
7 tips that will change the way you brew coffee at home

7 tips that will change the way you brew coffee at home

by
Here's how to make cold-brew coffee at home

Here's how to make cold-brew coffee at home

by

Latest News

  • 1year ago

    Coffee pods are evil and must die

    There are so many reasons to hate coffee brewed from pods but here are the ones that really get me steaming.