The Good The Bonavita Metropolitan brews excellent coffee for a very reasonable price. It's simple to use, compact and easy to clean.
The Bad It doesn't have a thermal carafe. Coffee in its glass carafe cools quickly. Its body is all plastic.
The Bottom Line Buy the Bonavita Metropolitan coffee maker for its low price and excellent drip, but slow drinkers should save up for a thermal carafe model.
Compare
|Bonavita Metropolitan 8-Cup brewer
|Bonavita Connoisseur
|Technivorm Moccamaster KBT 741
|Ninja Coffee Bar
|Bonavita BV 1900TS
|Price
|$86 Amazon.com
|$100 MSRP
|$298 Amazon.com
|$139 Amazon.com
|$110 Amazon.com
|Performance
|Design
|Features
|Maintenance
Bonavita's budget brewer makes top notch drip for just $100
Automatic, affordable coffee makers that brew quality drip are hard to find. What comes out of cheap machines is usually awful stuff. Enter the $100 (converts to roughly £75 and AU$130) Bonavita Metropolitan 8-cup Brewer. Yes, it costs a little more than budget $40 coffee makers. The Metropolitan, however, has almost the same impressive brewing abilities as its premium sibling, the $190 (roughly £140, AU$245) Bonavita Connoisseur. It's also easier to use and clean than the capable $100 (roughly £70, AU$125) Braun BrewSense KF7150.
To cut the Metropolitan's price, Bonavita made a few tradeoffs. The biggest sacrifice is that it lacks a thermal carafe. Instead, the Metropolitan comes with a glass carafe and warming plate. As a result, coffee brewed in the machine stays hot for only about an hour, so slow java drinkers should skip this brewer. Still, if you tend to drain pots quickly and you want excellent drip for less, then the Metropolitan is a sound investment.
It's clear right away the Metropolitan doesn't fit the luxury appliance mold. Its body is constructed entirely from plastic. That's a stark contrast to the stainless steel exteriors you'll find on the Moccamaster and Connoisseur. Even the Braun BrewSense has a few brushed metal sections. As plastic goes, the material Bonavita chose for the Metropolitan isn't truly basic. Somewhere between charcoal gray and black, the polycarbonate has an attractive matte finish. In fact the texture and feel remind me of classic Motorola and Nokia phones.
