Blink

Immedia, the startup behind the Blink indoor and outdoor cameras, today announced a new addition to its lineup -- the Blink Video Doorbell.

Available for preorder soon, your Blink doorbell will either cost $99 or $129 (that's roughly £75/AU$130 or £95/AU$170 converted). New Blink customers without a Blink Sync Module will have to pay the higher price for the complete kit; existing customers should already have a Blink module and can expect to pay just $99.

According to Immedia's online store, the Sync Module "acts as a hub between your Blink wireless home security cameras and the cloud" and is a required piece of hardware for your Blink Video Doorbell. Each Sync Module is supposed to be able to control up to 10 Blink devices and acts as the gateway for any cameras connected to it. Assigning Blink cameras to different modules means you can create different zones and schedules.

Here's an overview of the Blink Video Doorbell's key features:

Live video stream



Motion sensor



Two-way audio



Night vision



This buzzer is also supposed to be able to run on two AA lithium batteries for up to two years. You also have the option to hardwire your Blink doorbell if you want, similar to Ring's Video Doorbell 2. If you go the hardwired route, you'll be able to connect your buzzer to your home's existing doorbell chime. A Blink Doorbell Chime will be sold separately for customers relying on battery power (pricing for that accessory has not yet been announced).

Immedia says its buzzer will work with existing Blink products and offer cloud storage for free; the startup didn't mention any planned partnerships with smart home speakers or other connected devices in its official press release.

Find out more about the Blink Video Doorbell's preorder status here.