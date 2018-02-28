The Black & Decker Purifry air-fries food for less cash

Black & Decker's $100 Purifry isn't your typical kitchen countertop air fryer. It's compact, affordable and simple to operate. It creates food that tastes deep-fried and delicious. And the Purifry does so using little to no oil, as an air fryer should.



But the Purifry does have its flaws. Its comparatively small size means it can't handle much food at once. The appliance also lacks a motorized stirring arm, which means you can't set it and forget it like other air fryers. And the product's thin metal and plastic parts feel cheap and fragile.

The Purifry is a good product if you want to save some money on an air fryer and you only cook for one or two people. But if you want a bit of an upgrade, I suggest the $230 DeLonghi Multifry. It's expensive, but it's much sturdier and cooks in bigger batches than the Purifry.

Small for an air fryer

The egg-shaped Purifry is constructed from steel and plastic. Its black-and-silver color scheme (it also comes in white) easily blends in with contemporary kitchen decors. The entire apparatus is the size of a small coffee maker or standard electric juicer, and it's taller than it is wide. As a result, it shouldn't eat up that much counter space.