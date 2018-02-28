Black & Decker Purifry

#2 in Small Appliances
MSRP $100

The Good The Black & Decker Purifry gives food a deep-fried taste with little to no oil. It's relatively affordable and simple to use. It's compact compared to other air fryers.

The Bad It doesn't cook a lot of food at once. It lacks an automatic stirring arm. Labels for its temperature settings are small and tough to read. It feels cheaply built.

The Bottom Line The Black & Decker Purify air fryer is a perfect for frugal shoppers, but you'll need something bigger to feed a crowd.

  • Performance 6.8
  • Usability 6.0
  • Features 5.8
  • Maintenance 7.0
6.4 Overall

Black&#x20;&amp;&#x20;Decker&#x20;Purifry
 Black & Decker Purifry
Vitamix&#x20;Ascent&#x20;3500&#x20;&#x28;Brushed&#x20;Stainless&#x29;
 Vitamix Ascent 3500
NutriBullet&#x20;Pro&#x20;900
 NutriBullet Pro 900 Series
Fitbit&#x20;Aria&#x20;Wi-Fi&#x20;Smart&#x20;Scale&#x20;&#x28;White&#x29;
 Fitbit Aria Wi-Fi Smart Scale
Dyson&#x20;AM09&#x20;Hot&#x2B;Cool&#x20;&#x28;White&#x2F;Silver&#x29;
 Dyson AM09 Hot+Cool
Price $100 MSRP $595 Amazon.com $100 MSRP $118 Amazon.com $450 Dyson
Performance
6.8
6.5
8
8
7
Usability
6
8
7
7
Features
5.8
8
6
8
9
Maintenance
7

The Black & Decker Purifry air-fries food for less cash

Black & Decker's $100 Purifry isn't your typical kitchen countertop air fryer. It's compact, affordable and simple to operate. It creates food that tastes deep-fried and delicious. And the Purifry does so using little to no oil, as an air fryer should.

But the Purifry does have its flaws. Its comparatively small size means it can't handle much food at once. The appliance also lacks a motorized stirring arm, which means you can't set it and forget it like other air fryers. And the product's thin metal and plastic parts feel cheap and fragile. 

The Purifry is a good product if you want to save some money on an air fryer and you only cook for one or two people. But if you want a bit of an upgrade, I suggest the $230 DeLonghi Multifry. It's expensive, but it's much sturdier and cooks in bigger batches than the Purifry. 

Small for an air fryer

The egg-shaped Purifry is constructed from steel and plastic. Its black-and-silver color scheme (it also comes in white) easily blends in with contemporary kitchen decors. The entire apparatus is the size of a small coffee maker or standard electric juicer, and it's taller than it is wide. As a result, it shouldn't eat up that much counter space.

