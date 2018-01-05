CNET también está disponible en español.

BenQ CineHome HT2550 makes 4K projectors affordable at last

At $1,500, the BenQ CineHome HT2550 is the cheapest projector yet to offer true 4K resolution, in addition to HDR10 playback.

If you want a big screen, 4K resolution is the way to go, and there's no bigger screen than a projector. Until recently, 4K projection has been fearsomely expensive, until, that is, the $1,499 BenQ CineHome HT2550. It's the cheapest model we've seen yet.

Specs-wise, the BenQ seems very similar to the Optoma UHD60, but it manages to skim $500 from the price. Unlike the Optoma though, which offers pixel-shift technology, the BenQ is true 4K, with over 8 million individual pixels.

THe HT2550 is capable of a brightness of 2,200 ANSI lumens‎ and a (fairly low for DLP) contrast ratio of 10,000:1‎. Inputs include one 4K-compatible HDMI port with HDMI 2.0/HDCP 2.2, plus one with HDMI 1.4a. The projector also has an analog D-Sub connection, though it has no composite or component analog ports.

Other specs include:

  • HDR10 format support 
  • 0.47-inch TI DLP single-DMD chip
  • Images up to 300 inches
  • BenQ CinematicColor technology and a RGBRBG color wheel 
  • 96 per cent of Rec. 709 color gamut
  • Auto keystone correction and 1.2x zoom
  • USB type A (1.5-amp power) plus type B for firmware updates
  • 3.5mm audio in and out
  • 5-watt speakers
  • Lamp life up to 15,000 hours
  • 3D compatible

As the first truly affordable 4K projector we look forward to seeing more from the CineHome HT2550 -- and hope this model spurs further competition for budget-focused home theater.

The BenQ CineHome HT2550 retails for $1,499 and is now available for preorder from Amazon until Jan. 14 and at BenQ Direct

