August Smart Lock Pro review:

Craving a basic door lock? August's clever Pro ain't for you

Reviewed:
The Good Your August Smart Lock Pro purchase includes a DIY smart lock, a Connect Wi-Fi module and a DoorSense open/close sensor -- all for $279. The Pro also supports Z-Wave (hub not included) and works with Amazon Alexa speakers, the Google Home, Apple HomeKit and Nest.

The Bad You can't buy the Pro as a standalone lock in stores; Z-Wave customers/anyone not interested in the Connect accessory must go through August's list of professional dealers.

The Bottom Line August's bundled Smart Lock Pro is a great option if you want tons of integrations at your disposal, but anyone craving a simpler lock should look elsewhere.

CNET Editors' Rating

8.0 Overall
  • Features 9.0
  • Usability 8.0
  • Design 7.0
  • Performance 8.0

Here's what you need to know about August's $279 US-only Smart Lock Pro:

  1. Its design and performance are comparable to the $229 second-gen Smart Lock (available for $199 while supplies last).
  2. The Pro relies on the same app and has similar core features, including support for Siri, Alexa the Google Assistant and Nest.
  3. It's Z-Wave-ready (hub not included). An open/close DoorSense sensor and a Connect Wi-Fi module accompany the lock.

This all sounds pretty great; you certainly can't beat the Pro's list of smart home integrations. 

And, yes, you're paying more up front, but the price includes a bundled Wi-Fi accessory, Z-Wave compatibility and DoorSense. August's $229 Smart Lock 2.0, plus a $79 Connect (previously sold separately) would set you back more than $300 -- and it doesn't work over Z-Wave or come with DoorSense. 

If (and only if) you want all of these options, August's Pro is an excellent lock at an excellent value -- better, even, than its predecessor. 

Folks simply wanting to operate the lock over Bluetooth or with Samsung SmartThings or Wink shouldn't rule out the Pro, but it isn't as good a deal. You'll either have to spend the $279 bundled price for a Connect Wi-Fi module you don't need or go through August's list of approved dealers to snag a standalone lock without a Connect. 

