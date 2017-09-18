August's $149 third-generation Smart Lock is proof that you don't have to spend a ton of money for a solid smart lock. While it has a more traditional design, much about this lock remains the same. You can install it in minutes flat, it relies on the same August app as before and, like August's new $279 Smart Lock Pro, this simpler version also comes with DoorSense. DoorSense is a new feature that tells you whether your door is open or closed.

What's missing here is compatibility with Apple HomeKit and Z-Wave. If either of those things matters to you, don't get this lock. But, if you're torn between it and August's Pro, this model still works with Amazon's Alexa speakers, the Google Home and Nest's thermostats for way less.

Note: Add a Connect Wi-Fi module for an extra $79 if you want to control your Smart Lock outside of Bluetooth range. That takes your total up to $228, which is still about 50 bucks less than the Pro.

A whole new Smart Lock?

Three key things separate this lock from the second-gen August Smart Lock: