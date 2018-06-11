Asus

The Asus ZenFone 5Q is a $300 phone that loads up on a total of four cameras: two in the front and two in the back. The biggest selling point? Each side of the phone gets a camera that shoots 120-degree wide-angle photos. That means you can take extra-wide selfies of your background or big group of friends, or an extra-wide shot of the scene ahead of you.

The other cameras include a 16-megapixel shooter on the back of the phone and a 20-megapixel camera on the front.

Unlike the Asus ZenFone 5, the ZenFone 5Q isn't a lookalike of the iPhone X ($799.99 at Cricket Wireless). There's no notch at the top and the dual rear camera is placed in the middle back of the phone, above the fingerprint sensor. The ZenFone 5Q has an edge-to-edge display, with slim bezels, an 18:9 screen ratio and curved metal edges.

The midnight black color of the Asus ZenFone 5Q is now available for $299, which is about £225 or AU$400. In the US it sells at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Newegg and Abt. You can also buy it in moonlight white from Amazon, B&H, and Newegg.

Asus ZenFone 5Q specs

6-inch screen 2,160x1,080-pixel display with 18:9 ratio



16-megapixel rear camera with a secondary 120-degree wide-angle camera



20-megapixel front camera with a secondary 120-degree wide-angle camera



Octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor



3,300mAh battery



Android Oreo



64GB of storage



4GB of RAM



