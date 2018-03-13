Asus ZenFone 5 has iPhone X looks, but not its price
One of the big trends this past month has been the adoption of the notch from the iPhone X by Android phones. Phones like the Leagoo S9, Asus ZenFone 5, Asus ZenFone 5Z and the rumored Huawei P20 all mimic Apple's distinctive display notch. Even Google's first developer version of Android P makes allowances for notched-displays.
But buried in this copycat news were some truly impressive Android phones announced by Asus. The company launched four new handsets at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Three of the phones, the ZenFone 5, 5Z and 5 Lite are part of Asus' 5 series. The fourth one, the ZenFone Max (M1), is the newest edition to Asus' high-battery capacity phone series.
The top-tier phone in Asus' 5 series is the ZenFone 5Z. It has a 6.2-inch display which looks like a love child from Apple and Samsung. It has the iPhone X's notch on the top and the Galaxy S9's chin at the bottom.
iPhone 11 and iPhone X Plus: All the rumors on specs, price, release date
2018 iPhone models are rumored to include super-sized and lower-priced versions.
MWC 2018 remembered more for political unease than tech
The climate of Barcelona, political and weather-wise, stood out at a tech show that failed to impress beyond the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S9.
Rendered LG G7 images flaunt iPhone X notch
Unofficial renders of the LG G7 show an unmistakable iPhone X-like notch.
Galaxy S9, 5G: Our favorite things from MWC (The 3:59, Ep. 364)
Recapping Roger's visit to the world's biggest mobile show.
Microsoft's fancy hinge patent could mean folding phones
But would Microsoft actually build one?
Galaxy S9, 5G and more: Everything we learned at MWC 2018
The world’s biggest smartphone show just ended. Here’s what you need to know.
Huawei's P20 phones may boast iPhone X-style notches
In addition to the notches, the Huawei P20 Pro will reportedly come with triple rear cameras.
Asus CEO on ZenFone 5 vs. iPhone X: Our notch is slimmer
The ZenFone 5 will also be more affordable than its rival, says Asus CEO Jerry Shen.
Asus Zenfone 5 is an iPhone X on the cheap
Sure, it looks identical to Apple's phone. But is that such a bad thing?
Asus unveils 3 new Zenfone 5 models: Watch live from MWC Barcelona
Asus is unveiling new Zenfone 5 models in Barcelona. Follow along live.
Galaxy S9, retro Matrix phone and more: MWC 2018 so far
Here are all the new phones from Samsung, Nokia, Sony and others. We round up everything you missed from Mobile World Congress this weekend.
Heads-up: Google's official AR apps are coming to these phones
Play Ghostbusters in the real world -- or anything else an app developer dreams up.
The Honor 7X comes with a massive screen and charges little for it.
The Vivo X20 Plus UD's world-first tech is headed for its home market of China.
Available in the US in May and the UK in April, Nokia's newest midrange phone features a sleek aluminum design...
It's not too pricey, either. This phone has the makings of a good deal.
One of China's biggest phone makers launch a new phone, and it's loaded with an iOS-ish operating system and new...
The more advanced of Motorola's extremely affordable C phones has a more powerful camera and better screen.
The phones come with Android 7 Nougat and have a 2-megapixel camera with a selfie flash.
But with their low-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processors, the ZenFone 4 Max and Max Pro phones don't offer much...
The 5-inch phone has a metal body, octa-core processor and a 13-megapixel camera.
You'll be able to pick up the Android phone from Sony and retail partners in three colors.
This Chinese phone maker's mashup of the iPhone 7 and Galaxy S7 Edge sounds good on paper, but it's actually kind...