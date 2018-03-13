Asus ZenFone 5 (2018)

Asus ZenFone 5 has iPhone X looks, but not its price

Patrick Holland

One of the big trends this past month has been the adoption of the notch from the iPhone X by Android phones. Phones like the Leagoo S9, Asus ZenFone 5, Asus ZenFone 5Z and the rumored Huawei P20 all mimic Apple's distinctive display notch. Even Google's first developer version of Android P makes allowances for notched-displays.

But buried in this copycat news were some truly impressive Android phones announced by Asus. The company launched four new handsets at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Three of the phones, the ZenFone 5, 5Z and 5 Lite are part of Asus' 5 series. The fourth one, the ZenFone Max (M1), is the newest edition to Asus' high-battery capacity phone series.

ZenFone 5Z

The top-tier phone in Asus' 5 series is the ZenFone 5Z. It has a 6.2-inch display which looks like a love child from Apple and Samsung. It has the iPhone X's notch on the top and the Galaxy S9's chin at the bottom.

