Asus ZenFone 4 Max offers dual-cameras for less

Asus

For a phone with the moniker of Max, the ZenFone 4 Max isn't quite the beast it should be.

Instead, the Max and the Max Pro are lower-end phones compared to the Selfie and the basic ZenFone 4. They're powered by Qualcomm's lower end Snapdragon 425 or 430 processors (depending on your configuration) as opposed to the Snapdragon 625, 660 and 835 CPUs found in other ZenFone 4 models.

Also,while the Max also comes with the Pro version, the "Pro" here is misleading -- the two phones are almost identical, with the Pro only getting a slightly higher-resolution rear camera -- 16-megapixels compared to the 13-megapixel shooter, to be exact. Both devices, however, sport a partnered 5-megapixel wide angle rear camera.

Apart from those dual cameras and their metal unibody construction, the Max and Max Pro don't really stand out. Unless you're desperate for a cheap dual-camera phone, your best bet is still to skip this and get the normal ZenFone 4 instead. Don't be fooled by the misleading Max moniker.

Quick specs

Asus ZenFone 4 Max

Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 or 430



Rear dual-cameras: 13-megapixel main, 5-megapixel, 120-degree wide angle



Front 8-megapixel camera



5.5-inch HD (1,280x720 pixels) display



Dual-SIM



Asus ZenFone 4 Max Pro