Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe review:

Not "deluxe" enough

Reviewed:
CNET Editors' Rating
The Good All-metal body feels premium; sleek design feels great in the hand. Has a whopping 6GB of RAM. Battery life is fantastic.

The Bad Rear camera can be sluggish in low-light. Performance can be laggy. The cluttered user interface and bloatware make it a pain to use.

The Bottom Line The Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe has a luxurious build that's overshadowed by bloatware and poor performance -- you're better off with the OnePlus 3T or a cheaper ZenFone 3.

7.4 Overall
  • Design 8.0
  • Features 7.0
  • Performance 7.0
  • Camera 7.0
  • Battery 8.0

The Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe could have been one of the greats. Instead, its poor performance makes it downright forgettable, an easily overshadowed by the ZenFone AR announced in January at CES. For the price, you'd be better off with the cheaper ZenFone 3, or even the OnePlus 3T, with its cheaper price and similar specs.

On the plus side, it costs $500 unlocked, which works out to be around £410 and AU$670. Part of that reasonable pricing has to do with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor. If you opt for the version with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 821 chipset, the cost zooms to $800, or about £660 and AU$1,085 respectively.

Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe sports a premium finish See full gallery
1 - 5 of 9

First, some positives. I love the design of this all-metal, 5.7-inch phone. Asus has done some clever engineering to hide the antenna lines and the result is a clean-looking metal device. The phone's display is bright and vibrant. As for the Deluxe's charging lifespan, I'm pleased to report the embedded 3,000mAh battery is more than sufficient to last you a full day's use and then some. In our video looping tests, the phone easily lasted about 13 hours 55 minutes.

Now for the negatives. While the diagnostic benchmark scores were pretty good -- thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor -- actual day-to-day performance can be laggy. My best guess is that bloatware (a lot of preloaded apps) uses up precious memory and slows everything down, especially keeping all those apps updated in the background. In addition, I find the keyboard unwieldy . It keeps the settings button where the number switch key is usually located, and also has the worst autocorrect feature I've come across. You're better off downloading and installing Google's keyboard (which I did, after struggling for two hours with the Asus keyboard ).

The rear 23-megapixel camera does a wonderful job snapping pictures when there's enough light, but low-light situations are a bit of a hit and miss. The default Auto mode is keeps the shutter open longer for a brighter image, but if your subjects are constantly moving (like my cat), then all you get is a bright but blurry shot. Check out the test shots gallery for a more indepth look at the camera.

Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe camera test shots See full gallery
1 - 5 of 7

The Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe is a great piece of hardware from Asus, but the Taiwanese company needs to figure out how to do software better. The company also needs to figure out how to deliver phones earlier -- it announced the ZenFone 3 in June, and review units trickled out 6 months later. Because of the delay, there are already phones that are just as good phones and even better, competing with the ZenFone 3 Deluxe. For our money, we'd go with the OnePlus 3T or even the regular ZenFone 3.

Hardware specs comparison


 Asus ZenFone 3 Deluxe Asus ZenFone 3 OnePlus 3T
Display size, resolution 5.7-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
Pixel density 386ppi 401ppi 401ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 6.16x3.05x0.30 in 6.01x3.05x0.3 inches 6.01x2.94x0.29 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 156.4x77.4x7.5 mm 152.6x77.4x7.7mm 152.7x74.7x7.35 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.00 oz,170g 5.47 oz; 155g 5.57 oz; 158 g
Mobile software Android 6.0 Marshmallow Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
Camera 23-megapixel 16-megapixel 16-megapixel
Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 16-megapixel
Video capture 4K 8-megapixel 4K
Processor 2.15GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 / 2.4GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2.35GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Storage 64GB.256GB 32/64GB 64GB, 128GB
RAM 6GB 3/4GB 6GB
Expandable storage Up to 2TB Up to 256GB None
Battery 3,000mAh (nonremovable) 3,000mAh (nonremovable) 3,400mAh (nonremovable)
Fingerprint sensor Back cover Back cover Home button
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C
Special features Dual-SIM, metal chassis with no antenna lines Laser/phase detection autofocus, OIS (4-axis), fingerprint doubles as shutter button Notifications toggle, dual-SIM, Dash Charging
Price off-contract (USD) $500 $249 $439 (16GB), $479 (128GB)
Price (GBP) N/A converts to converts to £170 £399 (16GB), £439 (128GB)
Price (AUD) N/A converts to AU$350 Converts to AU$590 (16GB), AU$652 128GB)

