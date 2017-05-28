Aloysius Low/CNET

Watch out Razer, Asus is gunning for your Razer Blade audience and its new ultrabook, the ZenBook Pro UX550, might just the machine to win them over.

Announced at the company's press event at Computex in Taipei on Monday, the new UX550 is quite the beast, featuring Intel's seventh-generation processor, the Core i7-7700HQ, fast DDR4 RAM and discrete graphics in the form of Nvidia's GTX 1050 Ti.

You'd expect a laptop packing such specs to be thick and chunky, but the ZenBook Pro UX550 is just 18.9 mm thick. It weighs 1.8 kilograms and sports Asus' signature pedigree design for its ultrabook lines. It's certainly a looker and you will love touching its 15.6-inch 4K touchscreen display.

Even though it's slim, Asus isn't shying away from making sure you'll have plenty of connectivity with the laptop. It sports two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 3, two USB Type-A 3.1 ports, microSD card reader, full-sized HDMI 1.4 and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Asus says the battery will last all day, with about 14 hours of life, and if you run out, you can quickly get back up to 60 percent charge in just 49 minutes.

To keep temperatures down due to its powerful components, Asus is using a new dual-fan setup -- most laptops only feature one internal cooling fan -- that uses three heat pipes to draw heat away from the CPU and GPU.

The ZenBook Pro will have a starting price of $1,299 (roughly £1012 or AU$1747). Check back soon for our hands-on with this gorgeous notebook.

Key specs

Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor

Up to 16GB DDR4 RAM

Nvidia GTX 1050 TI discrete graphics

Up to 1TB SSD

Up to 14 hours of battery life

Quad speaker audio

$1,299 (roughly £1012 or AU$1747)

