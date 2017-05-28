Asus ZenBook Flip-S is slimming it with a 4K flippable screen

Aloysius Low/CNET

Meet the world's thinnest convertible -- the ZenBook Flip S UX370. Announced Monday at the company's press event at Computex in Taipei, the laptop has a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen display that flips around.

Like its name suggests, the ZenBook Flip S is a 10.9 mm thick convertible that features four modes: Laptop, Tent, Presentation and Tablet, weighing in at just 1.1 kilograms. It will go for $1,099, which roughly converts to £856 or AU$1478. It runs Windows 10 and has an Asus Pen for writing and drawing using Windows Ink. To log in quickly, there's a fingerprint sensor like the ones you find on smartphones.

Besides its impressive light weight and slim profile, the laptop also packs two USB Type-C ports and Intel's seventh-generation Core i7-7500 processor that promises great performance. Unlike the ZenBook Pro though, the Flip S lacks discrete graphics, so don't expect to do heavy gaming with this.

Check back soon for our hands-on.

Key specs

Intel Core i7-7500 processor

10.9 mm thick, 1.1 kg

Four user modes

Two USB Type-C ports

$1,099 (around £856 or AU$1478)

Check out the rest of CNET's Computex 2016 coverage here.