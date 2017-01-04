Asus announced an update to the ZenBook line with the ZenBook 3 Deluxe. It's a super-thin 13-inch laptop with a 14-inch screen.
Wait. What?
Yep. You heard right. Asus fit a 14-inch display into a 13-inch chassis. It sounds impossible, but it's not.
The size of a laptop doesn't necessarily mean that its screen is that big. In fact, due to the extra space that a screen's bezels take up, a laptop's display is usually smaller than its advertised size.
Knowing this, Asus outfitted the ZenBook 3 Deluxe with supremely thin bezels (7.46 mm wide) to give the notebook the biggest possible screen area.
That's not the only impressive thing about its design. It has an elegantly thin 12.9 mm profile and weighs only 2.42 lbs (1.1 kilograms).
The ZenBook 3 Deluxe will be available May 2017 for $1,699 (which roughly converts to £1378 or AU$2333).
- Three USB-C ports (two Thunderbolt 3)
- seventh-gen Intel Core i7-7500U processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB SSD
- A resolution of 1,920 by 1080 pixels with Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- Comes in blue and grey
- Backlit full-sized keyboard
- Quad-speaker Harman Kardon audio
- Optional fingerprint scanner (Windows Hello compatible)