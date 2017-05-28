Asus' new VivoBook S goes for value

Aloysius Low/CNET

Not every Asus laptop announced at the company's Monday Computex press event in Taipei featured super powerful specs. Case in point is the new Asus VivoBook S15 S510, a laptop designed with the ultrabook form factor in mind.

The 15.6-inch S15 weighs just 1.5kg and is 17.9mm thick, and features Intel's seventh-generation Core i7-7500U processor, meant for ultrabooks. And despite its slim form factor, the laptop also manages to squeeze in an Nvidia GeForce GTX940 discrete graphics.

Other cool design tricks of the laptop include an ultra-thin bezel, designed to make the maximise the display area and keep the laptop's footprint small.

As with the new VivoBook Pro, the VivoBook S15's design is inspired by the ZenBook range, and shares a similar industrial design to the series.

It will go on sale with a $499 starting price, though no word yet on when it will be available. Check back soon for our hands-on update.

