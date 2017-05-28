The Asus VivoBook Pro learns to be more Zen

Aloysius Low/CNET

Asus is jazzing up its VivoBook range with a new look inspired by its ZenBook line, and the result is a mainstream laptop that looks premium.

The new VivoBook Pro 15 N580, announced Monday at the company's Computex press event in Taipei, packs powerful specs in the form of Intel's new seventh-generation processor, either the Core i7-7700HQ or the Core i7-7300HQ. It will sport discrete graphics from Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050, and will have up to 2TB of HDD storage space.

Having borrowed design cues from the ZenBook range, the Pro is quite the looker. It comes clad in only one color, gold, a brushed aluminium finish and a backlit keyboard.

Since it doesn't need to be as slim, there's plenty of ports with two USB 2.0 Type A ports, a single USB 3.0 port and a USB3.1 Type-C port. There's also a LAN ports as well as HDMI, an SD card reader as well as an audio jack.

The VivoBook Pro will a $799 starting price. There's no word yet on when it will go on sale. Do check back in a bit for our hands-on.

Key specs