Asus VivoBook Flip 14 gets updated with Intel 8th generation chips

Aloysius Low/CNET

Clad in aluminum and sporting a 14-inch display, the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 isn't all that new, but it does get a refresh with new Intel 8th generation chips to keep its performance zippy.

The 1.5kg (3.3 lbs) 2-in-1 lets you switch from laptop to tablet with ease, or you can prop it up and use it as a stand. To make sure the Flip 14 doesn't accidentally do a flop, the stepless hinge has been tested with a 20,000-cycle open-and-close tests.

Other cool features include a thin 6.15mm bezel for a 82 percent screen-to-body ratio for its full-HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) display and has a wide viewing angle to boot. There's also a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello, and it's compatible with the Asus Pen stylus for writing and drawing.

Quick specs

Processor: Intel 8th generation Core i7



Display: 14-inch full-HD touchscreen



OS: Windows 10 Home, Pro



Memory: Up to 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD or 512GB SSD



Battery: 3-cell 42Wh

