Asus ROG Zephyrus packs an Nvidia GTX 1080 in a thin frame

Dan Ackerman/CNET

Well, it looks like the market for slim gaming laptops is about to explode thanks to Nvidia' Max-Q design architecture.

Case in point: The new Asus ROG Zephyrus that just made its official debut at Asus ROG Tuesday event here at Computex in Taipei. Interestingly, news of the laptop trickled out earlier in the day, being mentioned briefly at both Nvidia and Intel press conferences, ahead of its own reveal.

But what was teased is real and the Zephyrus (the greek god of the west wind) may be a handful to pronounce, but it's certainly worth the wait. Now, it isn't the first Max-Q gaming laptop -- Acer's Predator Triton 700, unveiled last month, also used the platform, but didn't reveal its Max-Q background.

Dan Ackerman/CNET



The design of both laptops are somwhat similar, with the trackpad being removed from the bottom of the keyboard. Instead there's now a large patch of empty space below the screen and above the keyboard, which is weird, to say the least while the trackpad is now at the side and doubles up as a numpad. But this is likely deliberate, thanks to Nvidia's Max-Q design architecture requirements.

Furthermore, removal of the trackpad makes sense for gaming laptops -- you don't really play competitive games like DoTA 2 with your trackpad anyhows (and if you do, that's impressive).

Specswise, the Zephyrus is loaded for bear. It packs Intel's latest Core i7-7700HQ processor as well as Nvidia's GeFore GTX 1080 discrete graphics. It's just 17.9mm thick, and weighs 2.2kg. If Razer isn't yet worried about upcoming Nvidia Max-Q laptops, it should be.

There's no word on pricing yet, but we'll keep you posted.

Quick specs

Intel Core i7-7700HQ

16GB RAM, <>SSD onboard storage

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

15.6-inch Full HD (1,920x1,080-resolution display)

17.9mm tall, 2.2kg

Be sure to check out the rest of CNET's Computex 2017 coverage here.