Asus ROG Strix Scar II aims for FPS gamers

Aloysius Low/CNET

At first glance, the ROG Strix Scar II may seem exactly like the ROG Strix Hero II, but unlike the Hero II which was designed for the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genre, the Scar II takes aim at first person shooters.

As a gaming laptop for FPS, the Scar II comes with a 15.6-inch 144Hz display with a 3ms response time as well as support for Nvidia's G-Sync, which removes screen tearing, a visual artifact bug that occurs when the GPU's feed is not in sync with the display. The bezel is also narrower compared with the original Strix Scar.

While it's a notebook, the Scar II comes with a full-sized keyboard, including a numpad. Typing on it feels comfortable, and the WASD keys are set to a different color. While I prefer to use an ESDF configuration (you get more buttons to press that way), it's a nice touch to firmly secure the Scar II's position as an FPS gamer's dream. Rounding up its gaming cred is a lighting bar under the keyboard, which you'll probably not notice unless you game a lot at night.

Aloysius Low/CNET

With discrete graphics of up to Nvidia's GTX 1070, the Scar II may run a little hot, but Asus says the Scar II has been carefully designed to keep it cooler than the competition. To ensure maximum air flow, the bottom of the laptop's lid is cut away to make sure it doesn't block the air vents when it's open. The internal fans also are designed with an anti-dust system.

Lastly, the are plenty of ports -- the Scar II will have a LAN port, HDMI, one USB Type-C port, one USB 2.0 port, three USB 3.1 ports and a MiniDisplay port -- similar to last year's model.

