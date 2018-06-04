CNET también está disponible en español.

Asus ROG Hero II gets your MOBA game on

This Republic of Gamers laptop is designed to make playing multiplayer online battle arena-type games a lot better.

rogheroii

The Asus ROG Strix Hero II is meant for multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) players, though it's exactly the same as the Scar II with just minor cosmetic differences.

 Aloysius Low/CNET

Play lots of Dota 2 or League of Legends? Asus may have the perfect gaming laptop for you.

Designed for multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games, the ROG Strix Hero II comes packing a 144Hz display, 3ms response time and a desktop-style keyboard with 20mm keystrokes. 

Asus says the combination of the Intel 8th generation Core i7 processors, Nvidia GTX 1070 graphics and up to 32GB of RAM means you'll love the gaming performance on this laptop.

Do note that the only difference between both the newly announced ROG Strix Scar II and Hero II appear to be how the keys are laid out. The Scar II's WASD keys are highlighted, while it's QWER for the Hero II.

As an avid Dota 2 player myself, I'm looking forward to giving this laptop a spin. I doubt it will help me be better than the scrub player I currently am, but I have a feeling the 144Hz display and the high-end graphics card will allow me to be more responsive and should let me play better.  

Pricing was not yet revealed for the Strix Hero II, so check back soon. I'm guessing it won't be cheap. If you're perhaps more of an Overwatch or Counter-Strike player, you may want to instead check out the ROG Strix Scar II instead.

Quick specs

  • Processor: Intel 8th generation Core I7 processor
  • Display: 15.6-inch 144Hz 3ms response time display
  • Memory: Up to 32GB RAM
  • Storage: Up to 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD

