Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition (GL503VM)

#2 in Laptops
$1,499

The Good Solid performance for its specs, a snazzy but not flashy design and a really good keyboard for both gaming and not-gaming are the highlights of the Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition.

The Bad The battery life. Oy.

The Bottom Line A likeable general-purpose gaming laptop that can handle work and play equally well, as long as you don't need to run off the battery for more than 2.5 hours.

Editors' Rating
  • Design 8.0
  • Features 8.0
  • Performance 8.0
  • Battery 6.0
7.8 Overall

Review

Less a hero than dependable sidekick

Lori Grunin

Asus calls this particular configuration of its 15.6-inch ROG Strix GL503 series "the Hero Edition," because it's ostensibly optimized for your big arena battles, cleverest strategizing and hardest roles to play. It isn't really. It's just a middle-of-the-Strix-road configuration, with an i7700HQ CPU and GTX 1060 graphics, and a different set of highlighted keycaps. But it's also a fine general-purpose gaming laptop with a couple of design aspects that stand out.

Asus defines its "Hero" differently in different regions, as well; it's a great example about how these "optimized" systems are optimized more for marketing than actual gamers. In the US, this "ideal" system for MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena), RTS and RPG costs $1,600, and comes with 16GB RAM, a Core i7-7700HQ and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060. 

In the UK, I guess you don't need as much power for MOBA, because there the Hero has a Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB and half the SSD -- you can't find it in Asus' online store, but its RRP per Amazon is £1,300. The same laptop without the Hero moniker, is £1,365 direct from Asus. There doesn't seem to be an analogous configuration to our Hero: A version with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD + 1TB hybrid HDD option goes for a little over £1,320 or a GTX 1070 model for £1,970.

Continue Reading

Specs / Prices

  • MSRP $1,599
  • Brand Asus
  • Type Core i7
  • Installed Size 16 GB
  • Edition Windows 10 Home
  • Capacity 256 GB
  • Diagonal Size 15.6 in
  • Chipset Type Mobile Intel HM175
