The Good Solid performance for its specs, a snazzy but not flashy design and a really good keyboard for both gaming and not-gaming are the highlights of the Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition.
The Bad The battery life. Oy.
The Bottom Line A likeable general-purpose gaming laptop that can handle work and play equally well, as long as you don't need to run off the battery for more than 2.5 hours.
|
Compare
|Asus ROG Strix Hero Edition (GL503VM)
|HP Omen 17
|HP Omen (15-inch, 2017)
|Alienware 17 (R4, 2017)
|Asus ROG Strix GL753
|Price
|$1,499 Amazon.com
|$825 HP
|$805 HP
|$1,250 Dell, Inc.
|$2,026 Amazon.com
|Design
|Features
|Performance
|Battery
Less a hero than dependable sidekick
Asus calls this particular configuration of its 15.6-inch ROG Strix GL503 series "the Hero Edition," because it's ostensibly optimized for your big arena battles, cleverest strategizing and hardest roles to play. It isn't really. It's just a middle-of-the-Strix-road configuration, with an i7700HQ CPU and GTX 1060 graphics, and a different set of highlighted keycaps. But it's also a fine general-purpose gaming laptop with a couple of design aspects that stand out.
Asus defines its "Hero" differently in different regions, as well; it's a great example about how these "optimized" systems are optimized more for marketing than actual gamers. In the US, this "ideal" system for MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena), RTS and RPG costs $1,600, and comes with 16GB RAM, a Core i7-7700HQ and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060.
In the UK, I guess you don't need as much power for MOBA, because there the Hero has a Core i5-7300HQ, 8GB and half the SSD -- you can't find it in Asus' online store, but its RRP per Amazon is £1,300. The same laptop without the Hero moniker, is £1,365 direct from Asus. There doesn't seem to be an analogous configuration to our Hero: A version with 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD + 1TB hybrid HDD option goes for a little over £1,320 or a GTX 1070 model for £1,970.
Windows Mixed Reality headset prices cut in half on Amazon
If $200 is your sweet spot for a VR headset and controllers, now's your chance.
Laptop team-ups power new PCs at CES 2018
Whether it was Intel and AMD, laptop bodies and smartphone brains, or Alexa and everyone, the story of new computers at CES was a tale of team-ups.
PC-phone convergence is happening, but not how you think
Instead of phones becoming more multifunctional and replacing laptops, new computers at CES 2018 are embracing the best phone features.
Sophisticated and skinny Asus Zenbook Flip 14 laptop makes CES 2018 debut
Thin is in at CES 2018, and Asus got the memo loud and clear.
CES 2018 PC preview: What to expect from laptops, desktops and tablets
From hybrid designs to hybrid components, everyone is taking an expansive view of what makes a PC.
Get a Chuwi LapBook Air for $379.99
It's like a MacBook Air that runs Windows -- for half the price. (Even less, if you hit up a cash-back service.) Plus: a classic adventure game for free!
Six new Asus 8th-gen Intel Core laptops are here
Asus rolls out a robust lineup of six new 8th-generation Intel Core laptops.
Having trouble installing Windows 10 Fall Creators Update? This may be why
Some users with specific PC motherboards report problems updating to the latest Fall Creators Update in Windows 10.
Microsoft Surface Book 2 is bigger and better
A new 15-inch size, updated Intel CPUs and gamer-ready Nvidia graphics hit Microsoft's pro-level Surface two-in-one.
Satya Nadella talks up mixed reality for IT
At the Microsoft Ignite tech conference, CEO Satya Nadella shows off mixed reality's benefits for collaboration and security.
Microsoft Ignite 2017: Everything that was just announced
The company's big IT conference in Orlando is brimming with news about enterprise-level products.
The 25 fastest gaming laptops ranked
These are the gaming laptops we've tested with the best 3D performance over the past year.