This 2-in-1 PC hybrid lasts 22 hours, instantly turns on

This is one of two laptops to run on Snapdragon for Windows.

Imagine a laptop that snaps on in an instant, lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge, and doesn't always sound like it's ready for take-off. Sounds like heaven, right? 

Asus' NovaGo is one of the first to make those claims, on the back of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chip for Windows PCs. Putting this chip into a hybrid laptop is unusual because it's a processor setup that's most often found on phones. It's also connected with support for Gigabit LTE.

Snapdragon for Windows is a second attempt to make a version of the Windows operating system that helps laptops run faster and more power-efficiently, more like a phone than your traditional high-powered PC. Windows RT, an earlier attempt, was best known for running Microsoft Surface tablets, but failed to revolutionize the PC industry. Asus' NovaGo represents a fresh attempt.

Both hybrids bring Windows Hello iris scanning to unlock the rig, along with the Cortana voice assistant. In some ways, you can think of the NovaGo as a really big smartphone whose main purpose is to be very thin, very light and always-on.

There's no hibernation mode. When you close the lid, it's in a very low power state. It runs on eight cores, like many smartphones, with lower-capacity cores use less power running maintenance activities.

Asus NovaGo laptop: Say hello to 22 hours of battery life

Asus NovaGo specs

  • Display: 13.3-inch LED screen with 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution
  • Dimensions: 31.6 x 22.1 x 1.49 cm
  • Weight: 1.39kg
  • Software: Windows 10 S (upgradable to Windows 10 Pro before Sept. 30, 2018)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
  • Connectivity: Gigabit LTE, X16 modem (4x4 MIMO), 802.11ac (2x2 MIMO)
  • RAM: 4GB or 8GB
  • Storage: 64GB or 256GB
  • Price: $599 for 64GB/4GB storage version; $799 for 256GB/8GB version

