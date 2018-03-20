Asus NovaGo

Overview Compare Review Videos / Photos How To Latest News
Filed under Laptops
MSRP $599

The Good The Asus NoveGo has extra-long battery life and an always-on LTE connection. The keyboard is excellent, and this two-in-one laptop claims over 30 days of standby time.

The Bad The smartphone CPU inside feels sluggish compared to Intel Core i-series laptops. Not every Windows app will work, or work well.

The Bottom Line The Asus NovaGo makes good use of its Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 brain for long battery life and always-on cellular, but the performance feels more like a smartphone than laptop.

Compare
Asus&#x20;NovaGo
 Asus NovaGo
Dell&#x20;Latitude&#x20;7390&#x20;2-in-1
 Dell Latitude 7390 2-in-1
Yoga&#x20;920&#x20;&#x28;14&#x29;
 Lenovo Yoga 920
HP&#x20;Spectre&#x20;x360&#x20;&#x28;13-inch,&#x20;late&#x20;2017&#x29;
 HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2017)
Asus&#x20;ZenBook&#x20;UX331
 Asus ZenBook 13
Price $599 MSRP $1,849 Dell, Inc. $2,098 Amazon.com $1,000 HP $971 Amazon.com
Design
8
9
9
8
Features
8
8
9
9
Performance
8
8
8
8
Battery
8
9
9
8

Review

An all-day laptop with too many compromises

Dan Ackerman

If there's one thing laptops could do better, it's last longer. Battery life remains a sore subject for many, and it's still considered inadvisable to head off to a mission-critical outing without lugging along a power brick.

A new breed of laptop aims to change that, by altering one of the most defining things about your PC, the processor. The Asus NovaGo is one of a handful of new systems to swap out the usual Intel (or sometimes AMD) CPUs in favor of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, the same chip found in smartphones like last year's Samsung Galaxy S8. Other models coming soon include the HP Envy x2 ($538.88 at Amazon.com) and the Lenovo Miix 630.

Why do that? The promise is that these laptops and 2-in-1 hybrids will offer the same Windows 10 ($92.99 at Amazon.com) you're used to, but add 20-plus hours of battery life, plus a phone-like always on LTE connection. They also claim 30 days of standby time, which means you can close the lid and leave them sitting in a corner for weeks and still have battery power when you return. We're still testing battery life, but this system's "instant on" capabilities work as advertised. It boots up very quickly, and resumes from sleep in a flash. 

Continue Reading

How To

YouTube has a dark mode. Here's how to turn it on

YouTube has a dark mode. Here's how to turn it on

by
How to create and use app passwords for your Microsoft account

How to create and use app passwords for your Microsoft account

by
Mac tip: 3 ways to check the size of a file

Mac tip: 3 ways to check the size of a file

by
7 MacOS display settings to help you see your Mac better

7 MacOS display settings to help you see your Mac better

by
Here's the trick to add an AirDrop folder to your Mac's Dock

Here's the trick to add an AirDrop folder to your Mac's Dock

by
How to tell Microsoft Edge to let you download a file it's blocking

How to tell Microsoft Edge to let you download a file it's blocking

by
5 common MacBook problems and how to fix them

5 common MacBook problems and how to fix them

by
5 hidden MacOS High Sierra features you need to know

5 hidden MacOS High Sierra features you need to know

by
Here are the best Olympic medal trackers

Here are the best Olympic medal trackers

by
11 tips to become an iMovie master

11 tips to become an iMovie master

by
How to create a full system backup in Windows 10

How to create a full system backup in Windows 10

by

Latest News