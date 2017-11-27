A temperature probe is one of the most important tools you can have in your kitchen. They're often simple, inexpensive devices that you place in the dish you're cooking to make sure its internal temperature has reached a food-safe level.
The $69 Meater provides an upgrade to the traditional meat thermometer, thanks to the addition of wireless connectivity that lets you monitor your food's temperature from your smartphone. And the Meater's app includes guided cook modes that make it even easier to ensure that your meat is safe and ready to eat. Plus, the Meater was accurate in its measurements of food temperature.
The Meater makes a big impression with its minimalist design. The probe is just five inches long. It measures internal temperature of meat at its pointed end and ambient temperature at its wider end. The Meater's charger is a small wooden box that's powered with one AAA battery. The charger is magnetic, so you can stick it to the side of your fridge and not have to worry about losing or forgetting to use the Meater.
