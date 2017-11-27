The Good The $69 Meater wireless temperature probe connects via Bluetooth to your device, so you can easily track the internal temperature of your food while it cooks. The Meater also looks cool, and it's easy to find a place for it in your kitchen.

The Bad Connecting the Meater to Wi-Fi is a convoluted process. And you might not agree with its recommendations for the internal temperatures at which you should stop cooking your food.

The Bottom Line The Meater is a reliable and worthwhile tool if meat makes up a big part of your diet.

Visit manufacturer site for details.