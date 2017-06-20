The Good The Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad has light, bouncy keys that are great to type with. The new number pad makes it easier to input figures or work with some creative software shortcuts. It pairs easily and lasts a long time between charges.

The Bad The flat design can put strain on your wrist. The lack of backlight makes it harder to work with the keys at night.

The Bottom Line Apple's slim, light, wireless Magic Keyboard gets a makeover, bringing back the number pad previously found in the old wired version. But it also costs more, so the standard Magic Keyboard may be better for you.