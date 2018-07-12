2018 MacBook Pro packs way more power into its 15-inch frame

Sarah Tew/CNET

The highest-end laptop in Apple's laptop portfolio is now even higher-end. The new 15-inch MacBook Pro ( ) with Touch Bar features a processor upgrade -- Intel's eighth-gen six-core CPU -- but sticks with the same $2,799 entry-level price as last year's model. The new premium configuration, which includes a 2.9GHz Core i9, 4TB of SSD storage and 32GB of DDR4 memory, will set you back a whopping $6,699.

Aesthetically, the 2018 MacBook Pro is virtually identical to the version it replaces -- same design and color options. All of the changes are on the inside; here's a rundown of all of the new and improved specs:

New eighth-gen quad-core Intel CPU (i7 or i9).



Support for twice as much RAM (now up to 32GB).



Twice as much SSD storage capacity (now up to 4TB).



New display support for True Tone, which optimizes colors to ambient light conditions.



New T2 subprocessor for Touch ID security and encryption.



Hands-free Siri (say "Hey, Siri" to activate).



Modest tweaks to the super-flat butterfly keyboard intended to quiet key clack (but not to resolve dust-related issues)

Apple has also released a new version of the $1,799 13-inch MacBook Pro, with a similar batch of incrementally upgraded components. You can still buy a 13-inch MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar, a solid value starting at $1,299, but Apple has discontinued the 15-inch 2015 MacBook Pro model -- the last of the Pros to come equipped with USB-A, HDMI and a Mini DisplayPort connection. It's all USB-C now, baby. (See the chart below for UK and Australian price info.)



Otherwise, the remainder of the Mac portfolio remains unchanged. The rumors suggest that Apple may update the rest of the lineup -- the 12-inch MacBooks ( ), the iMacs ( ) and the aging MacBook Air -- before the end of 2018. Of course, that's completely unofficial; the company hasn't announced anything yet.

Alongside the new 2018 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, Apple also introduced a few new accessories -- $179 13-inch and $199 15-inch leather laptop cases and a $699 Blackmagic external GPU, which features an integrated AMD Radeon Pro 580 card. College students can pick up a free pair of Beats headphones with the purchase of the new MacBook Pros under Apple's annual Back to School program.

Here's how the new 2018 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models compare with their 2017 predecessors:

2018 vs. 2017 Apple MacBook Pro specs

13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2018) 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2017) 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2018) 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2017) Starting price (USD) $1,799 $1,799 $2,399 $2,399 Starting price (UK) £1,749 £1,749 £2,349 £2,349 Starting price (AUS) AU$2,699 AU$2,699 AU$3,499 AU$3,499 Display 13.3-inch 2,560x1,600-pixel 13.3-inch 2,560x1,600-pixel 15.4-inch 2,880x1,880-pixel 15.4-inch 2,880x1,880-pixel Pixel density 227 PPI 227 PPI 220 PPI 220 PPI Dimensions (imperial) 11.97 x 8.36 inches 11.97 x 8.36 inches 13.75 x 9.48 inches 13.75 x 9.48 inches Dimensions (metric) 304 x 212mm 304 x 212mm 349 x 241mm 349 x 241mm Thickness 0.59 in. (14.9mm) 0.59 in. (14.9mm) 0.61 in. (15.5mm) 0.61 in. (15.5mm) Weight 3.02 lb. (1.37kg) 3.02 lb. (1.37kg) 4.02 lb. (1.83kg) 4.02 lb. (1.83kg) Operating system MacOS High Sierra MacOS High Sierra MacOS High Sierra MacOS High Sierra Processors 2.3GHz 4-core Intel i5 3.1GHz 2-core Intel i5 2.2GHz 6-core Intel Core i7 2.8GHz 4-core Intel i7 Graphics Intel Iris Plus 655 Intel Iris Plus 650 AMD Radeon Pro 650X (4GB) AMD Radeon Pro 555 (2GB) Up-spec 2.7GHz 4-core Intel i7 3.5GHz 2-core Intel i7 2.9GHz 6-core Intel i9, Radeon Pro 560X (4GB) 3.1GHz 4-core Intel i7, Radeon 560 (4GB) Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB 256GB / 512GB / 1TB 512GB / 1TB / 2TB / 4TB 256GB / 512GB / 2TB RAM 8GB / 16GB 8GB / 16GB 16GB / 32GB 16GB Battery (Apple estimate) 10 hours 10 hours 10 hours 10 hours Networking 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 Ports 4x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset 4x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset 4x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset 4x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset Cameras 720p FaceTime HD 720p FaceTime HD 720p FaceTime HD 720p FaceTime HD Touch Bar/Touch ID Yes, powered by T2 subprocessor Yes, powered by T1 subprocessor Yes, powered by T2 subprocessor Yes, powered by T1 subprocessor Trackpad Force Touch Force Touch Force Touch Force Touch Colors Space gray, silver Space gray, silver Space gray, silver Space gray, silver

