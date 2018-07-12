Apple delivers a bit more for your money with this year's version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. The $1,799 starting price remains unchanged and you now get Intel's newest eighth-gen quad-core CPU, a bigger SSD and twice as much RAM.
Here is everything that's new and improved with the 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar:
- New eighth-gen quad-core Intel CPU (i5 or i7)
- Twice as much RAM (now up to 16GB)
- Twice as much SSD storage capacity (now up to 2TB)
- New display featuring True Tone tech, which optimizes colors to ambient light conditions
- New T2 subprocessor for Touch ID security and encryption
- Hands-free Siri (say, "Hey, Siri" to activate)
- Modest tweaks to the super-flat butterfly keyboard intended to quiet key clack (but not resolve its dust-related issues)
Otherwise, this machine is virtually identical to the version it replaces. Same design, same color schemes, same Touch Bar. Apple has also released a new version of the $2,399 15-inch MacBook Pro, with a similar batch of incrementally upgraded components.
For now, the remainder of the Mac portfolio remains unchanged, including the entry-level $1,299 13-inch MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar. The rumors suggest that Apple may update the rest of the lineup -- the 12-inch MacBooks, the iMacs and the aging MacBook Air -- before the end of 2018. Of course, that's completely unofficial; the company hasn't announced anything yet.
Alongside the new 2018 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, Apple also introduced a few new accessories -- a $179 13-inch leather laptop case and a $699 Blackmagic external GPU, which features an integrated AMD Radeon Pro 580 card. College students can pick up a free pair of Beats headphones with the purchase of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro under Apple's annual Back to School program.
Here's how the new 2018 MacBook Pros with Touch Bar compare with their 2017 predecessors:
2018 vs. 2017 Apple MacBook Pro specs
|
|13-inch MacBook Pro with TouchBar (2018)
|13-inch MacBook Pro with TouchBar (2017)
|15-inch MacBook Pro with TouchBar (2018)
|15-inch MacBook Pro with TouchBar (2017)
|Starting price (US)
|$1,799
|$1,799
|$2,399
|$2,399
|Starting price (UK)
|£1,749
|£1,749
|£2,349
|£2,349
|Starting price (Australia)
|AU$2,699
|AU$2,699
|AU$3,499
|AU$3,499
|Display
|13.3-inch, 2,560x1,600-pixel
|13.3-inch, 2,560x1,600-pixel
|15.4-inch, 2,880x1,880-pixel
|15.4-inch, 2,880x1,880-pixel
|Pixel density
|227 ppi
|227 ppi
|220 ppi
|220 ppi
|Dimensions (imperial)
|11.97 x 8.36 inches
|11.97 x 8.36 inches
|13.75 x 9.48 inches
|13.75 x 9.48 inches
|Dimensions (metric)
|304 x 212 mm
|304 x 212 mm
|349 x 241 mm
|349 x 241 mm
|Thickness
|0.59 in (14.9 mm)
|0.59 in (14.9 mm)
|0.61 in (15.5 mm)
|0.61 in (15.5 mm)
|Weight
|3.02 pounds (1.37 kg)
|3.02 pounds (1.37 kg)
|4.02 pounds (1.83 kg)
|4.02 pounds (1.83 kg)
|Operating system
|MacOS High Sierra
|MacOS High Sierra
|MacOS High Sierra
|MacOS High Sierra
|Processors
|2.3GHz, 4-core, Intel i5
|3.1GHz, 2-core, Intel i5
|2.2GHz, 6-core, Intel Core i7
|2.8GHz, 4-core, Intel i7
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus 655
|Intel Iris Plus 650
|AMD Radeon Pro 650X (4GB)
|AMD Radeon Pro 555 (2GB)
|Up-spec
|2.7GHz 4-core Intel i7
|3.5GHz 2-core Intel i7
|2.9GHz 6-core Intel i9, Radeon Pro 560X (4GB)
|3.1GHz 4-core Intel i7, Radeon 560 (4GB)
|Storage options
|256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
|256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB
|256GB, 512GB, 2TB
|RAM options
|8GB, 16GB
|8GB, 16GB
|16GB, 32GB
|16GB
|Battery (Apple estimate)
|10 hours
|10 hours
|10 hours
|10 hours
|Networking
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|Ports
|4x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset
|4x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset
|4x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset
|4x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset
|Cameras
|720p FaceTime HD
|720p FaceTime HD
|720p FaceTime HD
|720p FaceTime HD
|Touch Bar/Touch ID
|Yes, powered by T2 subprocessor
|Yes, powered by T1 subprocessor
|Yes, powered by T2 subprocessor
|Yes, powered by T1 subprocessor
|Trackpad
|Force Touch
|Force Touch
|Force Touch
|Force Touch
|Colors
|Space gray, silver
|Space gray, silver
|Space gray, silver
|Space gray, silver
