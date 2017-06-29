Apple's non-Touch Bar MacBook Pro gets lower starting price

Of all the updates to Apple's laptop lineup made at WWDC 2017, the 13-inch MacBook Pro was perhaps the most interesting.
The entry-level MacBook Pro -- the one without the special Touch Bar strip that replaces the function keys -- was updated with a newer seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor (Kaby Lake). But Apple also lowered the starting price $200 to $1,299 by reducing the SSD storage from 256GB to 128GB. (See chart below for UK and Australian prices.)
That in and of itself isn't particularly fascinating. However, that new starting price makes it the same as the more streamlined, but less powerful 12-inch MacBook. Basically, for the same amount of money, you can now choose mobility over performance or vice versa whereas before you had to spend a minimum of $1,500 to get the extra performance.
Here's how all the 2017 MacBooks compare:
2017 Apple MacBooks
|
|12-inch MacBook
|13-inch MacBook Pro
|13-inch MacBook Pro (w/TouchBar)
|15-inch MacBook Pro (w/TouchBar)
|Starting price (USD)
|$1,299
|$1,299
|$1,799
|$2,399
|Starting price (GBP)
|£1,249
|£1,249
|£1,749
|£2,349
|Starting price (AUD)
|AU$1,899
|AU$1,899
|AU$2,699
|AU$3,499
|Materials
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Display
|12-inch 2304x1440-pixel
|13.3-inch 2,560x1,600-pixel
|13.3-inch 2,560x1,600-pixel
|15.4-inch 2,880x1,800-pixel
|Pixel density
|226 PPI
|227 PPI
|227 PPI
|220 PPI
|Dimensions (imperial)
|11.04 x 7.74 inches
|11.97 x 8.36 inches
|11.97 x 8.36 inches
|13.75 x 9.48 inches
|Dimensions (metric)
|28 x 20 mm
|304 x 212 mm
|304 x 212 mm
|349 x 241 mm
|Thickness
|0.14–0.52 in (3.56-13.2mm)
|0.59 in (14.9mm)
|0.59 in (14.9mm)
|0.61 in (15.5mm)
|Weight
|2.03 lbs (0.92kg)
|3.02 lb (1.37kg)
|3.02 lb (1.37kg)
|4.02 lb (1.83kg)
|Operating system
|Mac OS Sierra
|Mac OS Sierra
|Mac OS Sierra
|Mac OS Sierra
|Processors
|1.2GHz 2-core Intel m3
|2.3GHz 2-core Intel i5
|3.1GHz 2-core Intel i5
|2.8GHz 4-core Intel i7
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 615
|Intel Iris Plus 640
|Intel Iris Plus 650
|AMD Radeon Pro 555 (2GB)
|Up-spec
|1.4GHz 2-core Intel i7
|2.5GHz 2-core Intel i7
|3.5GHz 2-core Intel i7
|3.1GHz 4-core Intel i7, Radeon 560 (4GB)
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB
|128GB/256GB / 512GB / 1TB
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB / 2TB
|RAM
|8GB / 16GB
|8GB / 16GB
|8GB / 16GB
|16GB
|Battery (Apple estimate)
|10 hours
|10 hours
|10 hours
|10 hours
|Networking
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2
|Ports
|1x USB-C, can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset
|2x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset
|4x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset
|4x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3), any can charge; 1x 3.5mm headset
|Cameras
|480p FaceTime HD
|720p FaceTime HD
|720p FaceTime HD
|720p FaceTime HD
|Touch Bar/Touch ID
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Trackpad
|Force Touch
|Force Touch
|Force Touch
|Force Touch
|Colors
|Rose Gold, Space Gray, Gold, Silver
|Space Gray, Silver
|Space Gray, Silver
|Space Gray, Silver