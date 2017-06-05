Apple iMac Pro is promisingly powerful

While those who bought MacBook Pros last year were holding their breath for an unfortunate MacBook line-up upgrade to be announced at WWDC 2017, the crowd was surprised with something different: the Apple iMac Pro

Called the "most powerful Mac ever," it will be available in December starting at $4,999. (International pricing has yet to be announced. US pricing directly converts to £3,846 and AU$6,715.)

The 27-inch space grey workstation-class computer, announced alongside other Mac updates, features a Retina 5K display, a pro-level Intel Xeon processor, up to 18-cores, and AMD's Radeon Vega graphics.

James Martin/CNET

Additionally, it'll have up to 128GB of RAM, up to 4TB of SSD and four Thunderbolt 3 ports with support for up to two 5K displays It also also has a 1080p FaceTime camera and 10GB Ethernet for up to 10 times faster networking.

The Xeon processors and high performance technologies means the iMac Pro is meant for professionals, not just the Average Joe or anyone interested in a really fast computer. While $4,999 may seem expensive, there are many run-of-the-mill gaming laptops that cost almost as much. The iMac Pro could be an excellent alternative.



This is a developing story. Follow our WWDC live blog for real-time coverage.

WWDC 2017: All the news so far