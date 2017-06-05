Apple 27-inch 5K iMac gets faster, stronger, starts at $1,800

The biggest iMac is getting more powerful too.

At WWDC June 5 Apple introduced an update to its iMac line of all-in-one desktops. The biggest improvements over the existing models revolve around the basics: processing, storage and graphics.

Onstage Apple touted the graphics improvements as more development-friendly for VR (virtual reality), and demoed a VR Star Wars game in conjunction with the HTC Vive.

Here's a look at the new 27-inch iMac's specs. Configurations start at $1,800.

Intel 7th Gen Core processor ("Kaby Lake")



Radeon Pro 570, 575 and 580 graphics options with up to 8GB VRAM



New display (up to 500 nits, or 43 percent brighter)



Up to 64GB memory



Fusion drive (up to 50 percent faster, up to 2TB capacity)



2 USB-C connectors with Thunderbolt



This is a developing story. Follow our WWDC live blog for real-time coverage.

