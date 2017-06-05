Apple 27-inch 5K iMac gets faster, stronger, starts at $1,800

The biggest iMac is getting more powerful too.
At WWDC June 5 Apple introduced an update to its iMac line of all-in-one desktops. The biggest improvements over the existing models revolve around the basics: processing, storage and graphics.
Onstage Apple touted the graphics improvements as more development-friendly for VR (virtual reality), and demoed a VR Star Wars game in conjunction with the HTC Vive.
Here's a look at the new 27-inch iMac's specs. Configurations start at $1,800.
- Intel 7th Gen Core processor ("Kaby Lake")
- Radeon Pro 570, 575 and 580 graphics options with up to 8GB VRAM
- New display (up to 500 nits, or 43 percent brighter)
- Up to 64GB memory
- Fusion drive (up to 50 percent faster, up to 2TB capacity)
- 2 USB-C connectors with Thunderbolt
