Apple 27-inch 5K iMac gets faster, stronger, starts at $1,800

The biggest iMac is getting more powerful too.

At WWDC June 5 Apple introduced an update to its iMac line of all-in-one desktops. The biggest improvements over the existing models revolve around the basics: processing, storage and graphics.  

Onstage Apple touted the graphics improvements as more development-friendly for VR (virtual reality), and demoed a VR Star Wars game in conjunction with the HTC Vive

Here's a look at the new 27-inch iMac's specs. Configurations start at $1,800.

  • Intel 7th Gen Core processor ("Kaby Lake")
  • Radeon Pro 570, 575 and 580 graphics options with up to 8GB VRAM
  • New display (up to 500 nits, or 43 percent brighter)
  • Up to 64GB memory
  • Fusion drive (up to 50 percent faster, up to 2TB capacity)
  • 2 USB-C connectors with Thunderbolt
This is a developing story. Follow our WWDC live blog for real-time coverage.

