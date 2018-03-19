Totally wireless earphones for the budget conscious

Anker is better known for its mobile battery accessories, but lately it's been making a serious push into the headphone market. The company is selling two new totally wireless headphones, the Zolo Liberty reviewed here and the Zolo Liberty Plus. They sell for $100 (£70 or AU$130 converted) and $150 (£150 or AU$139) respectively. They're both pretty good but not quite good enough to make you forget about the AirPods or Jabra's Elite 65t.

These are noise-isolating buds and, from a design standpoint, aren't so different from Jaybird's Run headphones and Bragi's entry-level The Headphone.

The step-up Liberty Plus has a little bit more of a premium look and feel that extends to its charging case. While it's slightly smaller than the standard Liberty's charging case, it has a little bit of metal trim and a higher capacity battery inside so it's a little heavier as a result.