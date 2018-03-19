Anker Zolo Liberty

Filed under Headphones
$100

The Good The Zolo Liberty are totally wireless earphones that offer decent sound for their price. They're sweatproof and include a charging case that delivers as much battery life as the AirPods' charging case.

The Bad Aside from the decent price, they're otherwise pretty generic.

The Bottom Line The Anker Zolo Liberty do just enough for the price to make them recommendable totally wireless earphones.

Editors' Rating
  • Design 7.0
  • Features 7.0
  • Sound 7.0
  • Value 7.0
7.0 Overall

Anker&#x20;Zolo&#x20;Liberty&#x20;&#x28;Black&#x29;
 Anker Zolo Liberty
Jabra&#x20;Elite&#x20;65t
 Jabra Elite 65t
Sony&#x20;WH-1000XM2&#x20;&#x28;Gold&#x29;
 Sony WH-1000XM2
Bose&#x20;QuietComfort&#x20;35&#x20;II&#x20;&#x28;Silver&#x29;
 Bose QuietComfort 35 II
Bose&#x20;SoundSport&#x20;Wireless&#x20;&#x28;Aqua&#x29;
 Bose SoundSport Wireless
Price $100 Amazon.com $170 Amazon.com $348 Amazon.com $329 Amazon.com $149 Dell Home
Design
7
9
9
10
9
Features
7
8
10
9
9
Sound
7
8
9
9
8
Value
7
8
8
8
8

Totally wireless earphones for the budget conscious

David Carnoy

Anker is better known for its mobile battery accessories, but lately it's been making a serious push into the headphone market. The company is selling two new totally wireless headphones, the Zolo Liberty reviewed here and the Zolo Liberty Plus. They sell for $100 (£70 or AU$130 converted) and $150 (£150 or AU$139) respectively. They're both pretty good but not quite good enough to make you forget about the AirPods or Jabra's Elite 65t.

These are noise-isolating buds and, from a design standpoint, aren't so different from Jaybird's Run headphones and Bragi's entry-level The Headphone.

The step-up Liberty Plus has a little bit more of a premium look and feel that extends to its charging case. While it's slightly smaller than the standard Liberty's charging case, it has a little bit of metal trim and a higher capacity battery inside so it's a little heavier as a result.

model Black

