It's hard to describe any products from Anker, the upstart accessory manufacturer, as high-end. But the splash-resistant SoundCore Boost is currently its top of the line mini Bluetooth speaker. It costs $80 or £60; it's currently not available in Australia but the US price converts to about AU$100. That may not may seem like a lot of money, but the speaker is twice as expensive as its smaller sibling, the SoundCore 2 speaker. While it may not quite sound twice as good, it does sound significantly better. From a performance standpoint competes with such products as the JBL Flip 4 and UE Wonderboom, which list for about 25 percent more.

Like the SoundCore 2, the 1.29 lb. (0.59 kg) SoundCore Boost has a straightforward, low-frills design that's highlighted by a soft-to-the-touch rubberized finish and nice, big buttons on top for power, volume control, pause/playback and Bluetooth connectivity. The finish does get a little marked up with handing, especially if your hands are a little grimy, but that was my only real design complaint.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

I had no problem pairing it and the wireless range was good (Anker lists it as 66 feet or about 20 meters). A rubber gasket covers the USB charging port and 3.5mm auxiliary input, which allows you to connect non-Bluetooth devices. Additionally, there's a built-in microphone for making speakerphone calls, but don't expect business-class performance. Its water resistance is rated at IPX5, which means it should survive splashes and water nozzles, but it's not designed to be dunkproof.