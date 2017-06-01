The Good The SoundBuds Slim are inexpensive but don't look or feel cheap; they fit and work reliably well with sound decent enough for their price; a carrying pouch is included and the buds adhere to each other magnetically.

The Bad Bass is a little bloated (loose) and the treble has a touch of harshness, particularly at higher volumes; other online-only companies are selling virtually identical products.

The Bottom Line The SoundBuds Slim Bluetooth earphones are hard to beat for the price, especially if you're not a stickler for sound quality.

Visit manufacturer site for details.