This could be the last Super Nintendo you’ll ever buy

Trying to pull out a classic game console like the Super Nintendo Entertainment System can be a bittersweet experience. More often than not, something doesn't feel right, and you're left staring at a blurry, distorted mess that just isn't quite what you remember from your youth.

It's not your memories that are wrong. It's the march of technology. The antiquated analog video connections that old consoles rely on look terrible on modern televisions, and that can ruin the nostalgic experience. It's why throwback consoles like Nintendo's NES and SNES Classic Editions are so popular: They're devices that wrap your memories in modern technology, letting you play classic games on a gloriously sharp HD display. If you're looking for a quick retro fix, Nintendo's throwback consoles are a good start, but for retro game collectors hungry for the ultimate 16-bit gaming experience, there's a better option -- the Analogue Super Nt.

If that name sounds familiar, it's because the company made waves with the original Analogue Nt a few years back. That was a gorgeous $500 aluminum console that actually harvested processors from the motherboards of vintage Famicoms (the Japanese versions of the original Nintendo Entertainment System) to play old-school 1980s NES cartridges in their original glory. Last year, it revised that throwback console by replicating those chips on a modern Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), creating the Analogue Nt Mini. Now the company's doing it one more time, but for Nintendo's 16-bit console, the venerable Super NES.