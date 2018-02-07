Analogue Super Nt

Overview Compare Review Videos / Photos How To Latest News
#1 in Gaming
MSRP $190

The Good The Analogue Super Nt makes old Nintendo SNES cartridges looks spectacular on modern HDTVs. Its wide range of output resolutions and aspect ratios will delight old-school gaming enthusiasts.

The Bad The cumbersome menu makes setup a bit of a chore. You need to supply the classic SNES cartridges and compatible controllers.

The Bottom Line The Analogue Super Nt is the ideal console for retro gaming enthusiasts.

Compare
Analogue&#x20;Super&#x20;Nt
 Analogue Super Nt
Nintendo&#x20;Switch&#x20;&#x28;Gray&#x29;
 Nintendo Switch
Nintendo&#x20;Switch&#x20;w&#x2F;Splatoon&#x20;2
 Nintendo Switch
Microsoft&#x20;Xbox&#x20;One&#x20;X
 Microsoft Xbox One X
Microsoft&#x20;Xbox&#x20;360&#x20;E&#x20;&#x28;250GB&#x29;&#x20;Holiday&#x20;Bundle&#x20;&#x28;Tomb&#x20;Raider&#x20;&amp;&#x20;Halo&#x20;4&#x29;
 Xbox 360 E console
Price $190 MSRP $299 Amazon.com $637 Amazon.com $500 Dell Home $389 Amazon.com
Design
8
8
7
Ecosystem
7
7
9
Features
8
8
8
Performance
8
8
8
Value
9
9
7

Review

This could be the last Super Nintendo you’ll ever buy

Trying to pull out a classic game console like the Super Nintendo Entertainment System can be a bittersweet experience. More often than not, something doesn't feel right, and you're left staring at a blurry, distorted mess that just isn't quite what you remember from your youth.

It's not your memories that are wrong. It's the march of technology. The antiquated analog video connections that old consoles rely on look terrible on modern televisions, and that can ruin the nostalgic experience. It's why throwback consoles like Nintendo's NES and SNES Classic Editions are so popular: They're devices that wrap your memories in modern technology, letting you play classic games on a gloriously sharp HD display. If you're looking for a quick retro fix, Nintendo's throwback consoles are a good start, but for retro game collectors hungry for the ultimate 16-bit gaming experience, there's a better option -- the Analogue Super Nt.

If that name sounds familiar, it's because the company made waves with the original Analogue Nt a few years back. That was a gorgeous $500 aluminum console that actually harvested processors from the motherboards of vintage Famicoms (the Japanese versions of the original Nintendo Entertainment System) to play old-school 1980s NES cartridges in their original glory. Last year, it revised that throwback console by replicating those chips on a modern Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), creating the Analogue Nt Mini. Now the company's doing it one more time, but for Nintendo's 16-bit console, the venerable Super NES.

Continue Reading

How To

How to backup and restore your Steam library

How to backup and restore your Steam library

by
9 tips to help you get better at PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds

9 tips to help you get better at PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds

by
11 tips to help you get better at Rocket League

11 tips to help you get better at Rocket League

by
9 tips and tricks to get started with the Nintendo Switch

9 tips and tricks to get started with the Nintendo Switch

by
10 tips for your new Xbox One X

10 tips for your new Xbox One X

by
How to play Starcraft II for free

How to play Starcraft II for free

by
Here are all the countries where Pokemon Go is available

Here are all the countries where Pokemon Go is available

by
The best ways to sell or trade in your Wii U or 3DS

The best ways to sell or trade in your Wii U or 3DS

by
5 great party games on your phone for Thanksgiving Day

5 great party games on your phone for Thanksgiving Day

by
Get notified when VR game prices drop

Get notified when VR game prices drop

by
Yes, it's possible to start over in No Man's Sky

Yes, it's possible to start over in No Man's Sky

by

Latest News