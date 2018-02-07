The Good The Analogue Super Nt makes old Nintendo SNES cartridges looks spectacular on modern HDTVs. Its wide range of output resolutions and aspect ratios will delight old-school gaming enthusiasts.
The Bad The cumbersome menu makes setup a bit of a chore. You need to supply the classic SNES cartridges and compatible controllers.
The Bottom Line The Analogue Super Nt is the ideal console for retro gaming enthusiasts.
|
Compare
|Analogue Super Nt
|Nintendo Switch
|Nintendo Switch
|Microsoft Xbox One X
|Xbox 360 E console
|Price
|$190 MSRP
|$299 Amazon.com
|$637 Amazon.com
|$500 Dell Home
|$389 Amazon.com
|Design
|—
|—
|Ecosystem
|—
|—
|Features
|—
|—
|Performance
|—
|—
|Value
|—
|—
This could be the last Super Nintendo you’ll ever buy
Trying to pull out a classic game console like the Super Nintendo Entertainment System can be a bittersweet experience. More often than not, something doesn't feel right, and you're left staring at a blurry, distorted mess that just isn't quite what you remember from your youth.
It's not your memories that are wrong. It's the march of technology. The antiquated analog video connections that old consoles rely on look terrible on modern televisions, and that can ruin the nostalgic experience. It's why throwback consoles like Nintendo's NES and SNES Classic Editions are so popular: They're devices that wrap your memories in modern technology, letting you play classic games on a gloriously sharp HD display. If you're looking for a quick retro fix, Nintendo's throwback consoles are a good start, but for retro game collectors hungry for the ultimate 16-bit gaming experience, there's a better option -- the Analogue Super Nt.
If that name sounds familiar, it's because the company made waves with the original Analogue Nt a few years back. That was a gorgeous $500 aluminum console that actually harvested processors from the motherboards of vintage Famicoms (the Japanese versions of the original Nintendo Entertainment System) to play old-school 1980s NES cartridges in their original glory. Last year, it revised that throwback console by replicating those chips on a modern Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), creating the Analogue Nt Mini. Now the company's doing it one more time, but for Nintendo's 16-bit console, the venerable Super NES.
Old-school gaming meets new-school tech with wireless NES adapter
Tired of tripping over cords while playing your favorite Nintendo Entertainment System games on the original console? Analogue and 8BitDo release a Bluetooth controller adapter for the classic device.
New Nintendo 3DS models sport NFC and extra buttons
The updated 3DS devices, currently for Japan only, also feature a stronger CPU than existing models and are built to support custom covers.
This aluminum NES beauty is a $500 love letter to retro gaming
The Analogue Nt may be the most beautifully designed NES game console ever. For $500, all the retro gaming in this aesthetic wonder can be yours.
Analogue Nt breathes gorgeous new life into the NES
Gaming company Analogue Interactive has brought an entirely re-engineered NES/Famicom system to life in a stunning precision-crafted body.
Samsung GamePad controller is a metal games machine
Samsung's new GamePad controller for Android phones is a classy looking bit of kit, and it's out here in the UK in the next few weeks.
Mad Catz Project M.O.J.O. is another Android-powered console
This new console has more impressive specs than Ouya, and is smaller to boot.
PlayStation 4 controller shown off in DualShock-ing new video
Sony shows off its latest DualShock controller for the PS4, with features such as a Share button, built-in speaker and motion controls.
PlayStation 4: Everything you need to know
A new controller and Move-style motion play are on board, but Sony has kept console design and pricing a mystery.
PlayStation 4: Where to watch on CNET, and what we expect
Here's how CNET will be covering Sony's PlayStation event, and what we think gamers can expect to look forward to.
Archos GamePad is £130 Android-packing 7-inch gaming tablet
Tired of tapping on glass? Archos is giving you analogue joysticks and physical buttons to mash with your Android tablet.
Coco Controller could be your new iPhone and S3 gaming pal
The Coco Controller could be the easiest and cheapest way of adding gaming buttons to your phone -- if its Kickstarter is a success.
Nintendo 3DS XL has 4.9-inch screen, out in the UK in July
Nintendo's crafted a super-size version of its 3DS console that's out next month, and doesn't come with a charger.