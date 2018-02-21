Teleport home with AmpliFi's new Wi-Fi extender kit

Ubiquiti Labs wants to extend your home network and let you access your home internet connection everywhere you go with its new AmpliFi Teleport Kit. It includes a mesh router and an extender. The router is designed to be part of a mesh network, so you can add additional satellites inside your home to widen the coverage of your home network. The Teleport extender is similar to mesh satellites, except it can extend your connection worldwide by using any Wi-Fi network or mobile hotspot outside your home.

The Teleport creates a secure virtual private network (VPN) to the router, allowing you to use your home internet connection and access all your devices. With a VPN, you can edit documents, connect to your smart devices or bypass the site blockers on public Wi-Fi. You should trust your home network more than a public one, so being able to securely use your own internet while you are away from home is a great idea.

The AmpliFi Teleport Kit was originally launched via a Kickstarter campaign, but is now available for purchase for $230 (that converts to about £165 in the UK or AU$290). The "teleport" concept has lots of possibilities for people who travel often, but the router's performance is lacking.