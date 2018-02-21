Ubiquiti Labs AmpliFi Teleport Kit (AFi-RT)

#3 in Networking
MSRP $230

The Good Setup was very easy and the app was a pleasant surprise. The Teleport device works as advertised, creating a VPN back to your home network.

The Bad The router underperformed in speed and range compared to others I've tested and it doesn’t support beamforming or MU-MIMO. You'll probably need to invest in extra mesh satellite units for a more robust network and the Teleport only works with AmpliFi routers.

The Bottom Line It's a trade off. For the price, the router will only give you mediocre home Wi-Fi, but the Teleport device is unique and gives you easy access to your home network and internet from anywhere in the world.

  • Setup 8.0
  • Features 6.0
  • Performance 6.0
6.7 Overall

AmpliFi Teleport Kit
 Ubiquiti Labs AmpliFi Teleport Kit (AFi-RT)
Google Wifi
 Google Wifi
ASUS RT-AC86U Dual-Band Wireless Router
 Asus AC2900 dual-band Wi-Fi router (RT-AC86U)
Asus RT-AC88U Router
 Asus RT-AC88U router
Netgear Orbi RBK50 WiFi System
 Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi System
Price $230 MSRP $119 Amazon.com $278 Amazon.com $320 Amazon.com $295 Amazon.com
Setup
8
9
9
8
8
Features
6
7
9
9
8
Performance
6
9
9
9
9

Teleport home with AmpliFi's new Wi-Fi extender kit

Ubiquiti Labs wants to extend your home network and let you access your home internet connection everywhere you go with its new AmpliFi Teleport Kit. It includes a mesh router and an extender. The router is designed to be part of a mesh network, so you can add additional satellites inside your home to widen the coverage of your home network. The Teleport extender is similar to mesh satellites, except it can extend your connection worldwide by using any Wi-Fi network or mobile hotspot outside your home.

The Teleport creates a secure virtual private network (VPN) to the router, allowing you to use your home internet connection and access all your devices. With a VPN, you can edit documents, connect to your smart devices or bypass the site blockers on public Wi-Fi. You should trust your home network more than a public one, so being able to securely use your own internet while you are away from home is a great idea.

The AmpliFi Teleport Kit was originally launched via a Kickstarter campaign, but is now available for purchase for $230 (that converts to about £165 in the UK or AU$290). The "teleport" concept has lots of possibilities for people who travel often, but the router's performance is lacking.

  • 254days ago

    Enter for your chance to win* an AmpliFi HD Mesh Wi-Fi System

    Walk away with a router base station and two wireless mesh points! Two lucky runners-up will win prizes as well.