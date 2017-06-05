Air conditioner gets smart as Ambi Climate 2 gets a price cut

Instead of fussing with the exact temperature, what if you could simply tell your air conditioner if you're feeling too hot or cold?

That's the idea behind Ambi Lab's $129 Ambi Climate 2. This device with Nest-like smarts works with almost every air conditioner. It keeps track of your room's humidity and temperature -- and it adjusts the AC accordingly. International pricing isn't available, but the price converts to about £100 or AU$170.

When I tried out the first version of Ambi Climate two years ago, I was impressed with how it worked and the way it helps save on electrical bills. It reduces the AC once a room hits its optimal temperature, and then turns it back up if it detects a rise in the room's temperature and humidity.

The magic is in Ambi Lab's data and AI, which figures out a person's preference based on what you tell it through the app. It also considers other information, such as the local weather, to make sure you're feeling comfortable. This feature isn't available on competitor products, such as the Sensibo Sky or Tado.

The new version isn't too different from the first. In fact, some of the newer features announced for the second version, such as Alexa integration and turning off the AC when the last user leaves the house, will also work on the original model.

Aloysius Low/CNET

So, yes, the Ambi Climate 2 is lacking in new features. But that's not the point.

The first model was a tad expensive at $180, especially if you were aiming for a multi-room setup. The second edition is a lot cheaper and better looking. It just has one LED and it's slightly smaller as it loses the older model's unnecessary infrared motion sensor.

I've been testing a preproduction unit for the last two days and it works like a charm, just like the original. It's currently available on Kickstarter with a 20 percent discount. So if you want to save more, now's probably the best time to grab one (or two).