Amazon Kindle Oasis: The ultimate e-reader is now waterproof

Believe it or not, Amazon's Kindle e-reader platform is 10 years old. And that anniversary is a perfect opportunity for Amazon to release its most feature-packed e-reader ever. 

The 2017 Kindle Oasis boasts a larger 7-inch E Ink screen and support for Audible audiobooks. And, for the first time ever, the Kindle is finally waterproof-- perfect for reading at the beach, at the pool or even in the tub. 

The new Oasis ships on Oct. 31 for $250, £230 and $AU389. Optional covers start at $45 or £40 (Australian price TBD).

