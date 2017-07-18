Control your home temperature, lights, garage door and more with your voice. See all the products that work with the Amazon Echo.

Summer 2017 update

Since introducing the original Amazon Echo smart speaker in November 2014, Amazon has continued to refresh and expand its lineup of hands-free, voice-enabled Alexa devices. In 2016 the company introduced the smaller-sized Echo Dot, eventually replaced by a second-gen Dot that cut the price down to just $50 (or £50). That same year, Amazon also introduced the battery-powered Amazon Tap, which lets you take Alexa with you around the house.

Amazon's been busy in 2017, too. Along with the noteworthy debut of a new Alexa calling and messaging feature for Echo devices, this year has also seen the arrival of two new Alexa products: the Echo Look selfie camera and the Echo Show, which adds a 7-inch touchscreen to the Echo experience. Alexa can control your TV now, too -- in fact, there's even a new collection of 4K TVs from Element that have Alexa built right in.

Unsurprisingly, Alexa also faces some new competition. For the moment, her chief rival is the Google Assistant, which found a home in Google's aptly named Google Home smart speaker. Siri's preparing to crash the party, though. She can already control HomeKit-compatible smart home gadgets on your iOS device, and in December, Apple will begin selling its Siri-powered HomePod smart speaker, complete with a promise of pristine sound quality.

So what's ahead for Alexa? In August of last year, Sonos announced that it was working on adding support for Amazon's Alexa voice controls (and Spotify Connect). There's no new hardware coming; rather, the initial integration (a free software upgrade) will require Sonos wireless speakers and an Alexa-compatible Amazon device, such as the Echo or Echo Dot. Hook everything up, and you'll be able to tell Alexa to play music on the specific Sonos speaker of your choice -- "Alexa, play the Beatles in the kitchen," for instance. Beta testing of the integration is already underway, with a public rollout set for sometime later this year.

Editor's note: The original Amazon Echo review, originally published in July 2015 and updated most recently in July 2017 follows below.

I didn't know I wanted to talk to my house until I talked to my house. Now, after living with the Amazon Echo for more than two years, I talk to it every day.

I ask it for the morning headlines as I brew my 8 a.m. pot of coffee. I ask it to play the most recent episode of my favorite podcast while I work out. I ask it to set a timer when I throw a frozen pizza in the oven for dinner. I ask it to turn my lights out when I'm hitting the sack. It's always listening, and it always just works.

That's the true success of Amazon's likable smart speaker -- it fits in seamlessly with your daily routine. It doesn't ask you to change any of your habits, it just makes a surprising number of those habits better. It's the most futuristic product that I own, yet it's also right at place in my present.

After initially debuting as an invite-only beta-gadget for $99 (I was one of the lucky ones who bought in at that price), the Amazon Echo now retails for nearly twice that: $180. That price seemed fair to me when the Echo was a shiny, new curiosity, but I'm not sure that's still the case now that the Alexa lineup -- and the competition -- has matured. Take the Echo Dot: It's just as smart and as capable as the full-sized Echo at less than a third of the cost, and unlike the original Echo, you can connect it with the external speakers of your choice. It seems like the best Alexa starting point by a considerable margin. And though it's still playing catch-up, the well-reviewed Google Home smart speaker costs just $130.

Still, the Echo is more than a souped-up speaker with Siri-like smarts -- it's the connected home experience you didn't know you wanted. It's no longer the first Alexa gadget I'd recommend, but it's still a fascinating product and a worthy buy if you can catch it on sale during Prime Day or Black Friday.

How do I use it?

Take the Amazon Echo out of the box and plug it in, and you'll hear the sound of Alexa waking up. She'll say hello, then talk you through the setup process. You'll connect to the speaker's Wi-Fi network on your phone or tablet, then sync things back up with your home network in the Alexa app. Within a minute, you'll be up and running.

The speaker will light up whenever it hears you say its wake word, "Alexa" (or "Amazon," or "Echo," in case you don't want to anthropomorphize the thing. Or in case your name happens to be Alexa. If you're a Star Trek fan, you can also choose to wake it up by saying "Computer"). Once you have Alexa's attention, you'll tell the Echo what you want. Whether that's some light jazz, the latest headlines from NPR, a 20-minute kitchen timer, an especially corny joke or any one of the countless other things you might think to ask for is entirely up to you.

The Echo is a good listener. Hidden within are seven noise-cancelling microphones that use "far-field" voice recognition technology. All that really means is that it's good at hearing you even when you aren't next to it, and even when there's other chatter going on. In my home, the Echo can understand me just fine from several feet away, even when I've got the TV on. And, if you've got more than one Echo device in your home, only the one nearest to you should respond.

What can it do?

More and more all the time, it seems. Most recently, Amazon unveiled new tricks that let you call and message other Alexa users, along with new software tools that'll let Alexa control Amazon Fire TV setups, as well as select smart TVs.

Other core uses include:

Streaming music and podcasts from Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify, Pandora and iHeartRadio



Adding items to your to-do list and shopping list



Setting kitchen timers and recurring alarms



Looking up facts and unit conversions

Playing a curated "flash briefing" of news headlines from the sources and topics of your choice



Controlling compatible smart home gadgets, including lights, locks and thermostats



As for audio quality, the Echo features dual downward-firing speakers that promise 360 degrees of "immersive sound." Some of us at CNET, myself included, have noted that its bass tends to weaken or distort at maximum volume, but I haven't had a problem with that personally, since I rarely find myself needing to dial things up much higher than 60 percent or so. To my ear, the Echo does a fine job of filling a room with sound, especially with crisp speech playback, something you'll notice when you listen to a podcast or stream an audiobook.

Still, if it's audio quality you're concerned with, you can find better-sounding speakers at this price. The option to sync the Echo up with an external sound system and use it more strictly as a point of control would be a good fix, and a nice touch for the audiophiles out there. That's an option with the pint-sized Echo Dot, but not with the full-sized Echo. Amazon seems pretty committed to the idea of the Echo as an all-in-one device.

All of that said, the Echo is more than a music streamer, just as an iPhone is more than a telephone. The key is Alexa. She's helpful, she's capable and she's mostly good at understanding what I'm asking of her, enough so to put her right on par with Apple's Siri as far as virtual assistants go.

But unlike Siri, which is still secondary to touch as a means of interfacing with iOS devices, Alexa is essentially all the Echo has. It was critical for Amazon to get her right -- thankfully, she delivers (and yes, calling Alexa "she" feels more correct than calling Alexa "it," a testament to how personable she is).

The Echo is more than a music streamer, just as an iPhone is more than a phone. Author Name

At the Echo's launch, Alexa's native capabilities included reading off weather forecasts, setting timers and alarms, and managing your to-do list and shopping list (and, of course, crossing items off of that shopping list by making purchases on Amazon whenever you ask her to). One trick that I use almost every morning while I'm brushing my teeth is to ask her for the news. In response, she'll offer a curated list of the day's headlines and news blurbs from popular sources such as NPR, CNN, BBC News and Fox Sports Radio. You pick which sources you want to hear from and which categories you want to hear about in the Alexa app.

As of now, the Echo is available in the US, Germany and the UK. One of the challenges in launching the Echo in a range of countries is making sure Alexa understands different accents and knows when words are used in different contexts.

For example, sports fans can ask for the result of the latest "Spurs game." The US version of the Echo will know you probably mean the San Antonio Spurs and give you a basketball result, while the UK version knows you mean Tottenham Hotspur and gives you a soccer result. The UK version also gives you British English spellings and jokey Easter eggs relating to British cultural touchstones like "Monty Python," among a number of other uniquely UK-focused features. Check out the video above to see some of those British features in action.

Since launching, the Echo has only gotten smarter. Most of what's new comes by way of Alexa's "Skills," which are essentially the Echo's apps. Whenever you enable one, you're basically teaching Alexa a new trick. And, thanks to Amazon releasing a software development kit that third parties can use to craft those Skills, the list of options is growing rapidly. As of July 2017, the number of skills is well above 10,000.