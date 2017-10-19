Ry Crist/CNET

With its shorter profile, upgraded style, lower price and still all of the features and fun of Amazon's digital assistant Alexa, the new Amazon Echo looks the part of a can't-miss smart speaker.

Like the original Amazon Echo before it, the Amazon Echo 2017 will respond to your voice commands. You can tell it to play music, control your smart home, search the internet, set a reminder, and so much more. Those features come thanks to Alexa. Thanks to Alexa's ever growing repertoire, Amazon currently has the smart assistant to beat.

At this point, Alexa is built into quite a few Amazon Echo speakers, as well as a few third-party products. So will the 2017 Echo be the smart speaker to beat?

Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Echo 2017: