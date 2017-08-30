Alienware's not-cheap 34-inch curved displays go IPS

Alienware debuted its first monitors in the spring, and it's following up with a pair of 34-inch curved displays, the AW3418DW and AW3418HW. There's a lot that's similar between the two, but the differences are important and probably bound to cause confusion.
First the commonalities: they use the same stand, have the same connections and menu system, support game-specific lighting effects via the company's AlienFX software and are G-Sync compatible. It's not clear from the information I have whether the HW uses an IPS display or whether that's just in the DW.
Everything else is different. The DW is more expensive at $1,500, thanks in part to its 3,440x1,440 resolution; the HW has a lower 2,560x1,080 resolution and price, $1,200. They have different curves -- based on the numbers, the HW's is much tighter, about the same as the LG 34UC89G (a monitor with very similar panel specs). Dell only provides maximum overclocked refresh rates. I don't have UK or Australian prices yet, but those convert directly to about £1,160/AU$1,890 and £930/AU$1,510, respectively.
The stand isn't terribly attractive, but it does seem well designed -- in addition to hidden cable organization, it supports tilting and swiveling as well as height adjustments, features which aren't as common as they should be.
The AW3418DW is shipping immediately; the AW3418HW won't be available until it's time to start holiday shopping.
Basic specs
|
|Alienware 34 AW3418DW
|Alienware 34 AW3418HW
|Price (MSRP)
|$1,499
|$1,199
|Panel type
|IPS
|n/a
|Backlight type
|Edge-lit LED
|n/a
|Size (diagonal)
|34
|34
|PWM backlight dimming
|n/a
|n/a
|Curve radius
|1900R
|3800R
|Resolution
|UWQHD (3,440x1,440)
|WFHD/UWUXGA (2,560x1,080)
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|21:9
|Pixel pitch (mm)
|0.23
|0.31
|Maximum gamut
|99 percent sRGB
|n/a
|Rotates vertically
|No
|No
|Bit depth
|8
|8
|Typical brightness (nits)
|300
|n/a
|Sync standard
|G-Sync
|G-Sync
|Maximum vertical refresh rate (at HD or higher resolution)
|120Hz (overclocked)
|160Hz (overclocked)
|Gray/gray response time (milliseconds)
|4
|n/a
|HDMI
|1
|1
|USB Type-A (out)
|4 x USB 3.0 (1 x BC 1.2)
|4 x USB 3.0 (1 x BC 1.2)
|USB 3.0 (in)
|1
|1
|DisplayPort
|1
|1
|Headphone jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Release date
|August 2017
|Winter 2017
