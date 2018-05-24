Long gone are the days when $150 could buy you a phone with trendy features. But the Alcatel 3V brings a portrait mode camera and a big screen with barely any bezels your way for a fraction of the price of most premium handsets.
This super budget handset has a 6-inch display with a surprisingly high screen resolution -- the same as the much more expensive OnePlus 6 ($529.00 at OnePlus) -- and that 18:9 ratio that's so popular right now and makes phones easier to hold and use with one hand.
The two cameras on the back -- 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel, respectively -- mean that you won't miss out on taking portrait mode photos as you can from pricier devices.
Alcatel's 3V is part of a new strategy for Chinese parent company TCL Communication, which is best known for making budget and midrange phones. Alcatel promises that handsets in the 3-series will cost under 200 euros, or roughly $245. There's also a somewhat pricier 5-series (under 300 euros) and an even more wallet-friendly 1-series (under 100 euros), with phones that have much more basic specs.
Although you won't be able to buy the Alcatel 3V through a carrier, you can pick it up at Amazon on May 29, and later at Best Buy and Walmart. The phone will work with GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile.
Alcatel 3V specs
- 6-inch screen, 2,160x1,080-pixel display with an 18:9 ratio
- 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear cameras
- 5-megapixel front-facing camera
- 1.45GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735A processor
- Up to 128GB of storage
- 3,000mAh battery
- Android 8.0 Oreo
- Dimensions: 5.59x2.76x0.33 in
- 2GB of RAM
- Fingerprint reader on the back
