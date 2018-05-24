CNET también está disponible en español.

Alcatel 3V phone has dual cameras, 6-inch screen, sells for $150

You’ll be able to buy it from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

Most phones for $150 don't have dual rear cameras like the Alcatel 3V.  

Long gone are the days when $150 could buy you a phone with trendy features. But the Alcatel 3V brings a portrait mode camera and a big screen with barely any bezels your way for a fraction of the price of most premium handsets.

This super budget handset has a 6-inch display with a surprisingly high screen resolution -- the same as the much more expensive OnePlus 6 ($529.00 at OnePlus) -- and that 18:9 ratio that's so popular right now and makes phones easier to hold and use with one hand.

The two cameras on the back -- 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel, respectively -- mean that you won't miss out on taking portrait mode photos as you can from pricier devices.

Alcatel's 3V is part of a new strategy for Chinese parent company TCL Communication, which is best known for making budget and midrange phones. Alcatel promises that handsets in the 3-series will cost under 200 euros, or roughly $245. There's also a somewhat pricier 5-series (under 300 euros) and an even more wallet-friendly 1-series (under 100 euros), with phones that have much more basic specs.

Although you won't be able to buy the Alcatel 3V through a carrier, you can pick it up at Amazon on May 29, and later at Best Buy and Walmart. The phone will work with GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile.

Alcatel 3V specs

  • 6-inch screen, 2,160x1,080-pixel display with an 18:9 ratio
  • 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear cameras
  • 5-megapixel front-facing camera
  • 1.45GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8735A processor
  • Up to 128GB of storage
  • 3,000mAh battery
  • Android 8.0 Oreo
  • Dimensions: 5.59x2.76x0.33 in
  • 2GB of RAM
  • Fingerprint reader on the back

