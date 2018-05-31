Enlarge Image Alcatel

Where do you go for a simple $100 Android phone?

Alcatel has a champion in mind. The Alcatel 1X is an extreme-budget device that uses Google's Android Oreo Go software for low-power handsets. The Android Go Edition makes itself known for apps that take up less space, like Facebook Lite and Maps Go.

The phone is small (or "palmable", if you prefer) and specs are unsurprisingly bare bones.

You get a 5.3-inch screen in an 18:9 ratio, an 8-megapixel camera with flash and a fingerprint sensor on the back. Storage is laughably slender: 16GB of space for your photos and apps, and just 1GB of RAM. You can add a memory card for up to 32GB of extra space.

The Alcatel 1X will sell unlocked and work with GSM carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket Wireless and MetroPCS. The sale date is pegged for June 4 for Amazon, followed by Best Buy and Walmart in the following weeks.

For $50 more, the Alcatel 3V gives you a 6-inch screen, 12-megapixel camera and larger battery.

Alcatel 1X specs