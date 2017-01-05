Josh Miller/CNET

Strap the Airdog Fitair to your arm and you won't have to worry about pollution as you run. A wearable air purifier, a hose runs from the small engine and filter compartments on your arm to a mask on your face. As it works, you get a stream of fresh air blown directly at your nose.

You can also detach the filter from the arm strap. The power and purifier compartments click together to form a tower -- and then you have a personal air filter you can set on your desk.

Josh Miller/CNET

I got to try on the Fitair at CES, and the stream of air felt great when I was wearing the mask. The mask is a pretty typical hospital mask though, so my own breath occasionally fogged up my glasses.

Without the mask, the stream of air from the stacked unit felt weak. I doubt it would have much of an impact, even in a small office or bedroom.

Still, Fitair will be a reasonably priced splurge. Airdog says it'll cost $100 (roughly AU$140, £80) when it comes out later this year.