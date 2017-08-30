Acer

The Acer Switch laptop is back in black at IFA 2017.

An all-black edition of the two-in-one laptop features a stylish, brushed-aluminum body and a new, patented kickstand that can auto-deploy and auto-retract.

Acer claims that it's the world's first fanless two-in-one hybrid that comes equipped with "discrete graphics." Instead, the laptop stays cool using Acer's Dual Liquid Loop fanless cooling technology.

Ac

The new Acer Switch 7 also comes with a battery-free Wacom stylus that has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt support.

Pricing starts at $1,699 in North America. It will be available in December. Official UK and Australian pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed. Pricing converts to £1,300 and AU$2,280, respectively.

Specs

Eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor



Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU



13.5-inch IPS screen



2,256x1,504-pixel resolution



Weighs 2.5 pounds (1.13 kg)



Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint sensor

Acer also announced updates or additions to several other laptops and hybrids, including:

Acer

Acer Swift 5

Taylor isn't the only Swift making a comeback. The Acer Swift 5 is getting a refresh, thanks to an eighth-generation Intel Core processor. Its top and bottom cover, as well as the palm rest area, are made out of magnesium-lithium alloy, though it weighs a little less than 2.2 pounds (1 kg). It'll be available in North America in December starting at $999 (converts to £770 or AU$1,340).

Acer

Acer Spin 5

The Acer Spin 5 laptop is also getting an upgrade to an eighth-gen Intel Core CPU, but with the additional upgrade to up to 16GB of RAM. The 13-inch model is now joined by a 15-inch version, which will have a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 GPU. Like previous Acer Spin laptops, the Spin 5's 360-degree hinges allow it to prop up tent-style for easy video watching, or fold over for a tablet-like experience. The 13- and 15-inch laptops will be available in North America in September with pricing starting at $799 (converts to around £615 or AU$1,075).