CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Laptops

This wafer-thin laptop costs an arm and a leg

New for CES 2018, Acer says the 8.98mm Swift 7 is the thinnest laptop in the world.

acer-swift-7-sf714-51t-left-facing-rear

The "thinnest computer in the world" made its debut at CES 2018.

 Acer

Acer is kicking off 2018 by unveiling one of the thinnest laptops ever at CES 2018. The ultra-skinny Swift 7 (SF714-51) looks supremely sleek and futuristic at only 8.98mm thick. 

Acer claims it's the world's thinnest laptop. It'll go on sale in April with prices starting at $1,699. UK and Australian pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed but the US starting price converts to £1,254 and AU$2,169, respectively.

The undeniably good-looking laptop features an all-black aluminum design with a 14-inch touchscreen with narrow bezels. It also has 4G LTE connectivity; its design integrates the antenna into the unibody chassis.

acer-swift-7-sf714-51t-right-facing

Another year, another "thinnest laptop ever."

 Acer

The Acer Swift 7 has lots of competition thanks to the bevy of ultraportable laptops available, though having an older 7th-gen processor is a knock against it, especially at these prices. Its high price tag may dissuade those shopping on a budget, but the laptop will surely catch the eye of anyone with cash to spend who's interested in a fancy new machine.

Specs

  • 7th-generation Intel Core i7 processor
  • 256GB of PCIe SSD storage
  • 8GB LPDDR3 memory
  • 4G LTE connectivity
  • 14-inch Corning Gorilla Glass touchscreen
  • 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution display
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • Windows Hello compatible fingerprint reader

CNET will be at CES 2018 and will add hands-on video and impressions of the Acer Swift 7 soon.

Where to Buy

Acer Swift 7 (2018)

Visit manufacturer site for details.

Best Laptops for 2018

See All

This week on CNET News

Spectre and Meltdown: Details you need on those big chip flaws
Twitter says Trump, other world leaders can tweet what they want
Why CES 2018 is critical for Samsung

Share your voice