Acer Swift 1 review:

A cheap, thin laptop that looks good and lasts all day

Reviewed:
The Good The Acer Swift 1 is a thin, lightweight budget-friendly laptop that has a few higher-end features that make it a more attractive deal than competing systems at its $329 price. Battery life is good at more than 9 hours.

The Bad Its low-end components mean it can't do much beyond basics and its limited storage will likely require some external option.

The Bottom Line The Swift 1 is cheap, looks nice and has a good battery -- just don't give it anything more difficult to do than web browsing.

Acer's Swift 1 shows not all low-cost laptops need to be thick, clunky or bad on battery life. 

Priced at $329, the 13.3-inch laptop is thin at 0.7 inches (14.95 mm), and weighs a trim 2.9 pounds (1.3 kg) with a body that's finished in metal for a more premium appearance. It has a few other nice touches like a full-HD IPS display, a fingerprint reader and a fair amount of ports and more than 9 hours of battery life.

Don't let the system's looks fool you, however: There isn't much going on inside this thing. Despite the "quad-core" processor it just doesn't have a lot of power for anything more than basics. But if that's all you need, the total package is more than fair for the price.

Acer Swift 1

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Acer Swift 1 (SF113-31-P5CK)
Price as reviewed $329
Display size/resolution 13.3-inch 1,920x1,080 display
CPU 1.1GHz Intel Pentium N4200
Memory 4GB DDR3 SDRAM
Graphics 128MB Intel HD Graphics 505
Storage 64GB flash storage
Networking 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0 
Operating system Window 10 Home (64-bit)

Acer makes a Swift 3, which also looks more expensive than it is, but is configured with more capable components. Oddly, though, a couple of the design choices Acer made with the Swift 3, namely its chamfered edges and anti-glare display, are a turn-off compared with the Swift 1's nicer rounded edges and matte display. 

The 1,920x1,080-resolution display is also an IPS panel with better off-angle viewing than you'd get with a cheaper TN panel you typically find on budget systems. The matte finish cuts reflections, too, which is good because the display just doesn't get bright enough to fight bright lighting. 

Acer Swift 1

The Swift 1 has plenty of ports.

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you're considering a laptop to use part-time with external peripherals, the Swift 1 should handle most of your needs. There's an HDMI output for a display, a combo jack for speakers or headphones, one USB 2.0 and two USB 3.0 ports, and one USB-C 3.1 (gen 1) port. There's also an SD card slot, but no Ethernet jack so you'll need an adapter if you don't want to rely on the 802.11ac Wi-Fi. 

Discuss Acer Swift 1