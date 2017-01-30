Acer Spin 7 review:

A solid Spin on a 2-in-1

Reviewed:
Close
Drag
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15

Acer Spin 7 SP714-51-M98D - 14" - Core i7 7Y75 - 8 GB RAM - 256 GB SSD

(Part #: NX.GKPAA.004)

3 Related Models

See all prices
Compare These

CNET Editors' Rating
Be the first to review!

The Good The Acer Spin 7's a well-designed laptop with a nice touchscreen and sturdy 360-degree hinge, pretty good sound and a smoothly operating keyboard and touchpad.

The Bad Its performance doesn't match similarly equipped and priced competitors and there's no stylus support for Windows Ink.

The Bottom Line The Acer Spin 7 won't win any awards for performance or features, but its functional design and operation may win your heart.

7.8 Overall
  • Design 8.0
  • Features 8.0
  • Performance 7.0
  • Battery 7.0

There's nothing flashy or exciting about the Acer Spin 7 convertible laptop; it's also a lot slower than competitors and doesn't support a stylus for Windows Ink. Yet I found myself liking it quite a bit as a general-purpose system.

Its $1,250 price tag puts it much higher than its line mates, which top off at $650; in the UK and Australia, the Spin 7 is the only model available in the Spin family, going for £1,000 and AU$2,000. The price isn't bad, but it's about the same as slightly better competitors like the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 and the Lenovo Yoga 910.

When Acer announced the Spin 7 in August 2016, the company declared it the "world's thinnest convertible" at 0.4 inches/11 millimeters thick (of course, they didn't round up the way I did). I don't really care; if you like the look, you like the look. And beyond a certain point -- which we've already passed -- the return to shaving off millimeters diminishes rapidly. I think width and weight are far more important, especially for these 360-degree hinge models that you can use as a tablet. So while the Spin 7 is thin, it's 12.8 in/325mm wide like the Yoga 910, which makes it just a hair too big to fit into a letter- or A4-size pocket (like in my camera bag) without a struggle. That means a bigger, heavier bag. In contrast, the XPS 13, while just a little narrower at 12 inches, slips in comfortably. To me, that's where the millimeters count.

Acer Spin 7

Price as reviewed $1,250 (roughly £995 and AU$1,650)
Display size/resolution 14-inch 1,920x1,080-pixel touch display
PC CPU 1.3GHz Intel Core i7-7Y75
PC Memory 8GB DDR3 SDRAM 1,866MHz
Graphics 128MB dedicated Intel HD Graphics 615
Storage 256GB SSD
Networking 802.11ac Bluetooth 4.1
Operating system Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

There's only a single configuration of the Spin 7, and it's the flagship of Acer's Spin line of general-purpose thin-and-light convertibles. The Spin 5 and Spin 3 models are bigger and heavier than this model's 2.9 pounds/1,302 grams. This one incorporates a thin-bezel 14-inch, 1,920 by 1,080-pixel touchscreen in a 13.3-inch class aluminum body, a 7th-generation Core i7 processor, 8GB memory, integrated graphics and a 256GB solid-state drive. You'll see multiple model numbers for it, but they're identical and differ only by retailer.

Best laptops of 2017 See All

This week on CNET News
Meet Jon Hamm, the hologram (aka the holohamm)
LG G6 ditches removable battery for water-resistant body
Zuckerberg criticizes Trump's executive orders on immigration
 

Discuss: Acer Spin 7 SP714-51-M98D - 14" - Core i7...

Conversation powered by Livefyre