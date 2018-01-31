A solid 2-in-1 laptop packed with features and value

The Acer Spin 5 is an excellent laptop for its price. Starting at $700, the convertible 2-in-1 notebook overflows with useful features including a modern build, stylus pen, HD touchscreen, long-lasting battery and healthy range of ports.

For everything that it offers, if it were any cheaper, it'd be a no-brainer. As is, it's a great option for anyone interested in a solid middle-of-the-road laptop, but it's also not likely to catch anyone's eye or inspire great works of creativity.

New and improved

The new Acer Spin 5 models comes in 13- and 15-inch versions. New features include its all-metal build, the latest 8th-gen Intel Core processors, a sharper screen, improved stylus support and better keyboard. The 13-inch unit we reviewed (SP513-52N-58WW) costs $700.