Acer Spin 5

$750

The Good The Acer Spin 5 has a useful convertible design with a modern and sturdy build. Solid keyboard and stylus support. Healthy variety of ports. Surprisingly loud speakers. Long battery life.

The Bad It's a bit heavy.

The Bottom Line The Acer Spin 5 is a capable convertible that's attractively priced for its features.

Editors' Rating
  • Design 8.0
  • Features 8.0
  • Performance 8.0
  • Battery 8.0
8.0 Overall

Acer&#x20;Spin&#x20;5&#x20;SP513-52N-58WW&#x20;-&#x20;13.3&quot;&#x20;-&#x20;Core&#x20;i5&#x20;8250U&#x20;-&#x20;8&#x20;GB&#x20;RAM&#x20;-&#x20;256&#x20;GB&#x20;SSD&#x20;-&#x20;US&#x20;International
 Acer Spin 5
HP&#x20;EliteBook&#x20;x360&#x20;1020&#x20;G2&#x20;-&#x20;12.5&quot;&#x20;-&#x20;Core&#x20;i5&#x20;7200U&#x20;-&#x20;8&#x20;GB&#x20;RAM&#x20;-&#x20;128&#x20;GB&#x20;SSD&#x20;-&#x20;US
 HP EliteBook x360 1020 G2
HP&#x20;Spectre&#x20;x360&#x20;&#x28;13-inch,&#x20;2017&#x29;
 HP Spectre x360 (13-inch, 2017)
Dell&#x20;Inspiron&#x20;13&#x20;7000&#x20;2-in-1&#x20;&#x28;2017&#x29;
 Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 (2017)
Lenovo&#x20;Yoga&#x20;720&#x20;&#x28;13&quot;&#x29;
 Lenovo Yoga 720 (13-inch)
Price $750 Amazon.com $1,379 HP $1,000 HP $800 Dell, Inc. ...
Design
8
8
9
8
9
Features
8
9
9
9
8
Performance
8
7
8
9
7
Battery
8
6
8
5
7

A solid 2-in-1 laptop packed with features and value

The Acer Spin 5 is an excellent laptop for its price. Starting at $700, the convertible 2-in-1 notebook overflows with useful features including a modern build, stylus pen, HD touchscreen, long-lasting battery and healthy range of ports.

For everything that it offers, if it were any cheaper, it'd be a no-brainer. As is, it's a great option for anyone interested in a solid middle-of-the-road laptop, but it's also not likely to catch anyone's eye or inspire great works of creativity.

New and improved

The new Acer Spin 5 models comes in 13- and 15-inch versions. New features include its all-metal build, the latest 8th-gen Intel Core processors, a sharper screen, improved stylus support and better keyboard. The 13-inch unit we reviewed (SP513-52N-58WW) costs $700.

  • Brand Acer
  • Type Core i5
  • Installed Size 8 GB
  • Edition Windows 10 Home
  • Capacity 256 GB
  • Diagonal Size 13.3 in
model Acer Spin 5 SP513-52N-58WW - 13.3" - Core i5 8250U - 8 GB RAM - 256 GB SSD - US International

