The Good The Acer Spin 5 has a useful convertible design with a modern and sturdy build. Solid keyboard and stylus support. Healthy variety of ports. Surprisingly loud speakers. Long battery life.
The Bad It's a bit heavy.
The Bottom Line The Acer Spin 5 is a capable convertible that's attractively priced for its features.
|
Compare
|Acer Spin 5
|HP EliteBook x360 1020 G2
|HP Spectre x360 (13-inch, 2017)
|Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 (2017)
|Lenovo Yoga 720 (13-inch)
|Price
|$750 Amazon.com
|$1,379 HP
|$1,000 HP
|$800 Dell, Inc.
|...
|Design
|Features
|Performance
|Battery
A solid 2-in-1 laptop packed with features and value
The Acer Spin 5 is an excellent laptop for its price. Starting at $700, the convertible 2-in-1 notebook overflows with useful features including a modern build, stylus pen, HD touchscreen, long-lasting battery and healthy range of ports.
For everything that it offers, if it were any cheaper, it'd be a no-brainer. As is, it's a great option for anyone interested in a solid middle-of-the-road laptop, but it's also not likely to catch anyone's eye or inspire great works of creativity.
The new Acer Spin 5 models comes in 13- and 15-inch versions. New features include its all-metal build, the latest 8th-gen Intel Core processors, a sharper screen, improved stylus support and better keyboard. The 13-inch unit we reviewed (SP513-52N-58WW) costs $700.
Microsoft adds Chemistry to Minecraft, $190 Lenovo laptop
Microsoft's first education announcements of 2018 run the gamut of ages and tools.
Windows Mixed Reality headset prices cut in half on Amazon
If $200 is your sweet spot for a VR headset and controllers, now's your chance.
Laptop team-ups power new PCs at CES 2018
Whether it was Intel and AMD, laptop bodies and smartphone brains, or Alexa and everyone, the story of new computers at CES was a tale of team-ups.
GeForce Now, aka 'a dirt-cheap $200 laptop can now play games'
PUBG, Rainbow Six: Siege and more -- these laptops couldn't possibly run these games. Until they could.
Get an Acer Swift 3 ultraportable for $419.99
Slim, sexy and packed with features, the Swift 3 has never been cheaper. Plus: three bonus deals, including a $10 Bluetooth speaker!
CES 2018 PC preview: What to expect from laptops, desktops and tablets
From hybrid designs to hybrid components, everyone is taking an expansive view of what makes a PC.
25 best battery life laptops for 2017
If you're shopping for a holiday laptop or hybrid, these are the models that offer the longest battery life.
Microsoft Black Friday deals: Save on Xbox, Surface and laptops
Microsoft hardware comes with steep discounts this Black Friday. Get a $190 Xbox One S, save up to $330 on a Surface bundle, or choose from other sweet laptop deals at the Microsoft Store.
AMD Ryzen processors want to power your next skinny laptop
AMD's Ryzen 5 and 7 mobile chips, based on its Zen processing and Vega GPU cores, will arrive first in ultrathin models from HP, Lenovo and Acer.
Intel CPU names: Solving a mystery for the ages
Figure out exactly what you can expect out of that Core processor -- and whether it’s worth the money.
Microsoft Surface Book 2 is bigger and better
A new 15-inch size, updated Intel CPUs and gamer-ready Nvidia graphics hit Microsoft's pro-level Surface two-in-one.
Satya Nadella talks up mixed reality for IT
At the Microsoft Ignite tech conference, CEO Satya Nadella shows off mixed reality's benefits for collaboration and security.