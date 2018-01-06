CNET también está disponible en español.

Laptops

Acer's new convertible laptop features latest 8th-gen Intel Core processors

Aside from housing the latest Intel chips, the Acer Spin 3 is a simple and affordably priced laptop.

You can't really tell from the outside, but this laptop features cutting-edge tech.

Acer's newest version of the Spin 3 is a modest upgrade that includes the latest generation Intel Core processor.

It's expected to go on sale in February with prices starting at $599. UK and Australian pricing have yet to be announced, but the US starting price converts to £442 and AU$765.

The 360-degree hinge allows the laptop to be used in various configurations.

The Acer Spin 3 (SP314-51) laptop features a 14-inch screen with a useful 360-degree hinge that allows it to be used in different modes, like a tablet or flipped into a tent.

Expect hands-on video and impressions of the Acer Spin 3 from CES 2018 soon.

Specs

  • 14-inch IPS display
  • 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution
  • 8th-gen Intel Core CPU
  • 12-hour battery life

Where to Buy

Acer Spin 3

