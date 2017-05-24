Acer Predator Z35P 35-inch monitor trades refresh for resolution

Acer's $1,000 Predator Z35 (£800, AU$1,899) spreads its pixels pretty thin: the 35-inch curved gaming display's 2,560x1,080 resolution means it has a pixel density of 79 pixels per inch. Not the sharpest display in the stable. It's now joined by the Z35P, a new 3,440 x 1,440 panel in a similar chassis, delivering a significant increase to about 107ppi. It also adds a USB hub and tightens the curve a bit, dropping from 2000R to 1800R, the trendy radius du jour.
At $1,100, the Z35P isn't that much more expensive, either. I don't have UK or Australian pricing, but directly converted that's about £850, AU$1,470. The monitor is expected to ship by the end of May.
The increase in resolution should visibly improve the sharpness; as for the rest, I don't know how noticeable you'll find it. There's one notable trade-off, though: the Z35's maximum refresh is 144Hz -- 200Hz with overclocking -- while the Z35P tops out at 100Hz/120Hz. So its G-Sync/ULMB support will probably come in a lot handier on the Z35P.
Otherwise, it looks like everything's the same.
Basic specs
|Price (MSRP)
|$1,099
|Size (diagonal)
|35
|Panel type
|VA
|Backlight type
|LED
|Resolution
|
UWQHD
(3,440 x 1,440)
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|Pixel pitch (mm)
|0.24
|Curve radius
|1800R
|Maximum gamut
|100 percent sRGB
|Typical brightness (nits)
|300
|Sync standard
|G-Sync
|Maximum vertical refresh rate (at HD or higher resolution)
|100Hz (120Hz with overclock)
|Gray/gray response time (milliseconds)
|4
|USB Type-A (out)
|4 x 3.0 (1 x BC 1.2)
|USB 3.0 (in)
|1
|DisplayPort
|1 x 1.4
|HDMI
|1 x 1.4
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 9W
|Release date
|May 2017