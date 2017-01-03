The Latest New Products Must-See

$9,000 Acer gaming laptop with curved screen appears at CES 2017

acer-predator21xgx21-71moodshot-number-pad.jpg

A $9,000 laptop with a 21-inch screen. Welcome to 2017.

 Acer

There's never been a better time to be a gamer who's flush with cash. At CES 2017, Acer announced pricing and availability for some pretty impressive and, at least in one case, downright expensive gaming products.

Acer Predator 21 X

acer-predator21xgx21-71left-facingeye-tracking-lightsgame-on-screentouchpad.jpg

Big, huge, ginormous, etc.

 Acer

The Acer Predator 21 X is the most ridiculous gaming laptop ever conceived. Considering it costs $8,999, it had better be. (UK and Australian pricing and availability weren't announced, but the exorbitant 9,999 euro European price converts to £8,520 or AU$14,540.)

Not only is it the first laptop with a curved screen (a ginormous 21-inch display at that), the rig itself is more powerful than our CNET Future-Proof VR Gaming Desktop. Weighing 17 pounds (about 8 kilograms), it's probably as heavy, too.

In case that's not enough for you, the laptop's touchpad can also be flipped over to be used as a numeric keypad, as shown below. If you're currently frothing at the mouth, you'll have to wait a little to get your hands on one. Expect the Acer Predator 21 X to hit stores in February. (AU pricing and availability weren't announced, but the exorbitant price converts to AU$12,525.)

predator-21-x-touchpad-flip.gif
GIF by Sean Hollister/CNET

Specs

  • 21-inch screen, 21:9 aspect ratio, 2,560x1,080-pixel resolution
  • 120GHz refresh rate
  • 2000R curved screen
  • Nvidia G-Sync
  • Tobii Eye Tracking
  • Two Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs
  • Seventh-gen Intel Core i7-7820HK (overclockable) CPU
  • Can store up to five storage drives at a time
  • Two power supplies to run
  • Five system fans
  • Nine heat pipes to stay cool
  • HDMI port and two DisplayPorts
  • Four speakers and two subwoofers
  • Mechanical keyboard uses Cherry MX switches and has an RGB LED under every key
  • SD card reader
  • 19.4 pounds (8.8 kilograms)

Acer Predator Z301CT

acer-predator-z301ct-front.jpg

A curved gaming monitor with eye-tracking.

 Acer

On the topic of curved, gaming-centered gear, Acer also announced the ultrawide Predator Z301CT gaming monitor. The 30-inch display, which (like the Predator 21 X above) has built-in eye-tracking so gamers can aim at targets faster than using a boring 'ol keyboard and mouse, costs $900 (£730 or AU$1,250 converted) and is also expected to be available in February.

Specs

  • 2,560x1,080-pixel resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio
  • 1800R curved screen
  • 200Hz refresh rate
  • Tobii Eye Tracking
  • Nvidia G-Sync
  • 4ms response time
  • DisplayPort, HDMI, USB 3.0 (4; 1 up, 4 down)
  • Ergonomic tilt and height adjustment up to 4.7 inches
  • Two 3-watt speakers

